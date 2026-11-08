Mubinlolo openly shared her opinion about the blogger who called for her murder (video)

A blogger known by the pseudonym Umr.Sham, who has over 600,000 followers on social media, was detained by law enforcement agencies after threatening others with death and making open calls for violence. This situation sparked widespread discussion on the internet. Previously, the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department also issued an official statement regarding the situation.

At the same time, a video featuring blogger Mubina Abbosxonova, known on social media as Mubinlolo, discussing her new song "Red Flag" and her opinions about men, has gone viral. These clips have triggered various debates and discussions among users.

Against the backdrop of the reactions to the video, Mubina Abbosxonova emphasized that she holds no grudge against Umr.Sham. She stated that she does not want the blogger to be arrested or imprisoned, writing the following in her comment:

"I have no hostility toward this boy and I do not want him to be imprisoned. We are human, after all, and everyone makes mistakes."

Mubinlolo further explained her thoughts, noting that while she does not fully understand the laws, she recognizes that Umr.Sham also has parents. She reiterated that she has no personal animosity toward the blogger and does not wish for him to be jailed.

These remarks are also causing discussions among social media users.