“He’ll probably get married at 40”: Why did a 9th grader’s circumcision party spark a social media frenzy?

Reports circulating on social media about a circumcision party being held for a 9th-grade student have triggered various jokes and heated debates among users. According to our people's centuries-old national traditions, the circumcision ceremony is usually performed in early childhood—often at the age of 3, 5, 7, or at the latest, between 9 and 11 years old.

Holding such a celebration for a 9th-grade boy entering his teens, i.e., 14–15 years old, was perceived by the public as an unusual occurrence.

Why might the ceremony have been delayed so long?

Experts and observers note that there could be several real reasons for such situations:

Forced postponement of the ceremony: In some families, the circumcision procedure may have been delayed until approaching puberty due to chronic illnesses in the child, medical contraindications related to blood clotting, or family or financial circumstances;

Only the celebration part: It is also possible that the child was circumcised in infancy, but the event of holding a large party and hosting a feast for relatives and the community is being organized only now that he has reached the 9th grade for various reasons;

Social media trend or prank: Such sensational clips often turn out to be videos taken out of context, jokes between classmates, or staged clips created to attract attention on social media.

Medical and religious aspects: What do experts say?

Performing this procedure at the right time is considered extremely important for the child's health and psyche:

Recommended age limit: According to both medical and national-religious guidelines, it is advisable to perform the circumcision procedure before the child grows too old and reaches puberty;

Psychological impact and discomfort: For adolescent boys, such ceremonies can cause excessive embarrassment, severe psychological pressure, and discomfort in the public eye.

Therefore, taking into account the child's age characteristics and mental state remains the most important factor in following national traditions.