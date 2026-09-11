When is making noise no longer allowed? New rules come into force

·1·Society
When is making noise no longer allowed? New rules come into force

In Uzbekistan, a new procedure aimed at protecting the nighttime peace of citizens has been established. According to the law signed by the President, disturbing citizens with noise is not allowed during nighttime hours on workdays, and for longer periods on weekends and non-working holidays.

Loud music, noisy gatherings, or other disturbing sounds in multi-apartment buildings can become a serious problem for neighbors. Clearer time limits have now been set for such situations.

The new procedure is consolidated by the Law “On Protecting the Population from the Harmful Effects of Noise”. It was reported that the document was adopted on September 9, 2026.

The most important question: after what time is noise prohibited?

According to the new rule:

Days

Time when disturbing peace with noise is not allowed

Workdays

From 23:00 to 07:00

Weekends

From 22:00 to 09:00

Non-working holidays

From 22:00 to 09:00

This means that on workdays in the evening, noise that disturbs the peace of others is not permitted after 23:00. On weekends and non-working holidays, this restriction begins at 22:00.

However, the new rule does not come into force immediately

There is an important aspect here for many: the new procedure does not start operating immediately upon the law being signed.

The document enters into force three months after the day of its official publication. Therefore, the effective date of the rules must be calculated from the day the law is officially published.

Thus, the notion that “the law is signed — starting today, making noise after 23:00 is prohibited” is incorrect. The new requirements will apply after the established period expires.

It is not just about loud music

The purpose of the new law is not limited to protecting neighbors from loud music. It is aimed at ensuring the peace and normal rest of the population, as well as reducing the harmful effects of noise on humans.

During previous discussions of the bill, the issue of regulating construction and repair work in multi-apartment buildings where noise levels exceed limits was also raised.

Therefore, it is not enough to simply understand the new rules as “playing loud music at night is prohibited.” The main criterion is noise exceeding the established limit that affects the peace of citizens.

Which times should be remembered?

The new procedure is very easy to remember:

Workday — silence after 23:00.

Weekend and holiday — silence after 22:00.

In the morning, the established restriction ends after 07:00 on workdays, and after 09:00 on weekends and non-working holidays.

The permissible level of noise is defined as a level that does not significantly disturb a person and does not cause serious changes in the human body. Specific criteria are established based on sanitary rules and norms.

Why is this rule important?

At night, loud music, noisy repairs, or other disturbing sounds can affect the rest not just of a single apartment, but of the residents of an entire multi-apartment building.

From this perspective, the core idea of the new law is simple: one person's freedom should not be ensured at the expense of other people's peace.

Most importantly, the new procedure also allows citizens to better understand their rights. Instead of disputes between neighbors over “until what time is noise allowed?”, there will be clear time limits established by law.

Brief practical guide

  • 23:00–07:00 — noise that disturbs the peace is not allowed on workdays.

  • 22:00–09:00 — the same requirement applies on weekends and non-working holidays.

  • The law does not come into force right away, but 3 months after its official publication.

  • The permissible noise level is determined based on sanitary standards.

  • The purpose of the new procedure is to ensure the peace, normal rest, and protection of the population from the harmful effects of noise.

Thus, the times to remember now are: workday — 23:00, weekend and holiday — 22:00. Once the law enters into force, the approach to the issue of noise that disturbs neighbors' peace after these hours will become much stricter.

Ўзбекистоншовқинқонуносойишталикфуқаролар ҳуқуқикўп қаватли уйлартунги вақт
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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