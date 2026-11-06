Unexpected finale: Why is Yandex Go Market stopping its operations in Uzbekistan?

An unexpected change is taking place in the Uzbekistan e-commerce market. The Russian technology giant Yandex has officially announced that it is shutting down its marketplace in our country, Yandex Go Market.

According to the provided information, the trading platform will completely stop accepting new orders from customers starting November 10, 2026.

A year-and-a-half-long project: Why is the Market ending its operations?

This marketplace project entered the local market with ambitious goals:

Short operational period: Yandex Go Market was officially launched in the Uzbekistan market in April 2025, and exactly one and a half years later, the decision was made to close it;

Market competition and optimization: Experts attribute this decision to the company's reassessment of its e-commerce resources in the local market and its desire to focus on the rapid delivery segment.

What changes for users? "Lavka" and "Stores" will continue to operate

The closure of the marketplace does not mean that Yandex products are leaving Uzbekistan entirely: