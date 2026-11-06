Unexpected finale: Why is Yandex Go Market stopping its operations in Uzbekistan?

·52·Society
Unexpected finale: Why is Yandex Go Market stopping its operations in Uzbekistan?

An unexpected change is taking place in the Uzbekistan e-commerce market. The Russian technology giant Yandex has officially announced that it is shutting down its marketplace in our country, Yandex Go Market.

According to the provided information, the trading platform will completely stop accepting new orders from customers starting November 10, 2026.

A year-and-a-half-long project: Why is the Market ending its operations?

This marketplace project entered the local market with ambitious goals:

  • Short operational period: Yandex Go Market was officially launched in the Uzbekistan market in April 2025, and exactly one and a half years later, the decision was made to close it;

  • Market competition and optimization: Experts attribute this decision to the company's reassessment of its e-commerce resources in the local market and its desire to focus on the rapid delivery segment.

What changes for users? "Lavka" and "Stores" will continue to operate

The closure of the marketplace does not mean that Yandex products are leaving Uzbekistan entirely:

  • 15-minute express delivery: The company will continue to fully manage and develop the highly popular Yandex Lavka and "Stores" services in the country;

  • Product assortment: Consumers will continue to have the opportunity to purchase groceries, household appliances, electronics, and daily necessities without leaving their homes, through 15-minute rapid delivery.

Yandex GoE-commerceYandex LavkaMarketplace
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Yandex Go" breaks down in Tashkent: users unable to call a taxi"Yandex Go" breaks down in Tashkent: users unable to call a taxi11 October 13:37A Yandex Go courier in Tashkent is alleged to have taken items away (video)A Yandex Go courier in Tashkent is alleged to have taken items away (video)19 September 21:52Sales volume on Russian marketplaces declines due to VPN restrictionsSales volume on Russian marketplaces declines due to VPN restrictions15 May 18:27Wildberries App Returns to the US App StoreWildberries App Returns to the US App Store13 August 15:51Advertising activity plunges after attacks on Wildberries warehousesAdvertising activity plunges after attacks on Wildberries warehouses12 August 09:51Ozon Is Testing an Artificial Intelligence Shopping AssistantOzon Is Testing an Artificial Intelligence Shopping Assistant4 August 13:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Indecent behavior in a public place: Nilufar Hamidova apologized, case sent to court
Indecent behavior in a public place: Nilufar Hamidova apologized, case sent to court
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Search continues for 2-year-old boy missing in Sangardak: 20 million soum reward offered to those who help find him
Search continues for 2-year-old boy missing in Sangardak: 20 million soum reward offered to those who help find him
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent