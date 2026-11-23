The life story of 95-year-old Muqimtosh-ona, who lives in Langar village, Chiroqchi district of Qashqadaryo region, is attracting a lot of attention. It is said that she gave birth to all eight of her children at home and never once went to a maternity hospital.

Today, the mother is a loving grandmother to over 50 grandchildren and more than 100 great-grandchildren. Celebrations and weddings are frequently held in her home, with joyful days following one after another.

According to the mother, this season she welcomed brides for four of her grandsons and also married off her great-granddaughter.