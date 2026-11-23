95-year-old Uzbek woman gave birth to 8 children at home
The life story of 95-year-old Muqimtosh-ona, who lives in Langar village, Chiroqchi district of Qashqadaryo region, is attracting a lot of attention. It is said that she gave birth to all eight of her children at home and never once went to a maternity hospital.
Today, the mother is a loving grandmother to over 50 grandchildren and more than 100 great-grandchildren. Celebrations and weddings are frequently held in her home, with joyful days following one after another.
According to the mother, this season she welcomed brides for four of her grandsons and also married off her great-granddaughter.
"This season, I brought in brides for four of my grandsons and married off my great-granddaughter," says Muqimtosh-ona.
The mother's youngest son says that he is currently 54 years old, while the eldest child in the family has reached the age of 72.
Muqimtosh-ona says that her mother chose her name. She was the only daughter in her family. Furthermore, 3–4 of her older brothers also lived to be over 90 years old.
The life she leads, surrounded by her large and harmonious family, children, and descendants, serves as an inspiration to many. On social media, users are also wishing her a long life, robust health, and family peace.
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