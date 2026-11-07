Is calling for murder freedom of speech? A well-known blogger with 600,000 subscribers has been arrested

A blogger known by the pseudonym Umr.Sham, who has over 600,000 followers on social media, has been arrested by law enforcement agencies after making open calls and threats to kill other individuals. The Tashkent City Department of Internal Affairs issued an official statement regarding these actions, which caused widespread resonance and intense debate online.

It is reported that the Almazar District internal affairs authorities are currently conducting a pre-investigation check into the matter.

The difference between legal boundaries and freedom of speech

Law enforcement agencies and public representatives have once again reminded network users of the boundaries of responsibility in the virtual environment:

Threats to human life are not permitted: It is natural for every person in society to have different opinions and views. One may disapprove of a person's activities, criticize them, or disagree with their views, but no personal enmity or dissatisfaction can be a basis for inciting murder;

Criminal liability: In accordance with the law, inciting murder or violence is not freedom of speech, but is classified as a serious criminal offense;

Personal responsibility is inevitable: Every video, post, or comment posted on social media implies the author's full personal responsibility. Distributing illegal content will be punished in accordance with the established procedure.

What awaits the blogger?

Based on the results of the investigation being conducted by the Almazar District Internal Affairs Department, a legal assessment of the blogger's actions will be provided, and appropriate procedural measures will be ensured.