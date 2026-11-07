A major shake-up in higher education: Erkinjon Turdimov issues stern demands to rectors

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A major shake-up in higher education: Erkinjon Turdimov issues stern demands to rectors

Minister of Education and Science Erkinjon Turdimov held an extended, critical meeting with the rectors of state higher education institutions (HEIs). Following the meeting, it was officially decided to establish a special working group to evaluate whether a number of officials in the system are fit for their positions.

According to an official statement from the ministry, the discussion focused on the true state of education quality, graduate employment, inefficiency in handling appeals, the conditions of students in dormitories and rental housing, as well as personnel policy issues.

The sensational figures mentioned: What is the real situation?

During the meeting, long-standing problems in the higher education system were revealed with clear and sharp indicators:

  • 13.8 thousand unemployed specialists: Exactly 13.8 thousand graduates who finished state universities in 2026 still do not have official employment;

  • "Soviet-era" textbooks: Of the 29.7 thousand educational materials analyzed by experts, 5.5 thousand were published more than 20 years ago, and for some important specialized subjects, there is no modern literature available at all;

  • Dormitory and rental crisis: There has been an increase in cases of falling behind schedule in the construction of student dormitories, while the work to study and support the living conditions of students in rental apartments has been superficial in many HEIs.

A major shake-up in higher education: Erkinjon Turdimov issues stern demands to rectors

"Fitness for position to be reviewed": What will the working group do?

The ministry announced its commitment to making serious changes in the system:

  • Special working group: The task was set to examine the fitness of officials in a number of higher education institutions that have allowed shortcomings to occur and to submit strict conclusions based on the results;

  • Specific deadlines: Personal responsibility was imposed on those in charge to eliminate the identified shortcomings within a short period.

A 15-day deadline for rectors: Face-to-face dialogue with students

The minister gave strict instructions to university leaders to leave their offices and listen directly to the concerns of youth and educators:

  • Open doors and reception: Within 15 days, rectors must organize special receptions for students and professors to resolve their complaints and problems directly on the spot;

  • Clear work plan: Each higher education institution is required to reshape its work plans with specific monthly, quarterly, and annual tasks to improve quality indicators.

A major shake-up in higher education: Erkinjon Turdimov issues stern demands to rectors
Higher EducationMinistry of Science and InnovationErkinjon TurdimovHEI rectorsQuality of education
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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