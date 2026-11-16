Two young men threaten citizen with a knife for 40,000 soums near Tashkent metro

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Two young men threaten citizen with a knife for 40,000 soums near Tashkent metro

In Tashkent, two young men threatened a citizen with a knife and stole their money in order to obtain 40,000 soums. The incident took place near the Olmazor metro station. This was reported by the Tashkent City Main Internal Affairs Department.

It is reported that the incident occurred around 11:00 PM. One of the suspects had planned it in advance and asked his accomplice to bring a knife. The latter took a knife from his workplace and met with his acquaintance.

Then, one of the young men followed a citizen near the metro station, threatened them with the knife, and forcibly took 40,000 soums. After that, they fled the scene.

During the investigation, one of the suspects expressed remorse for his actions. The second young man claimed he did not see his accomplice attacking the citizen.

It is noted that the suspects are 19 and 20 years old. The knife used in the incident was seized as material evidence and examined at the Forensic Science Center.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident under Article 164 (robbery), Part 2, clauses "a" and "b" of the Criminal Code. A preventive measure of detention has been applied to both suspects.

At present, investigative actions are ongoing to determine all the details of the incident.

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Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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