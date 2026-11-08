If a meter breaks: Who bears the cost of replacing gas, water, and electricity equipment?

Have the electricity, natural gas, drinking water, or hot water meters in your home suddenly broken or become unusable?

Many citizens rush to repair the equipment or buy a new one at their own expense in such situations. However, according to current legislation, demanding money from the public for these tasks is strictly illegal.

In accordance with Resolution No. 698 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated August 20, 2019, the costs of repairing, conducting periodic metrological verification, or replacing household meters must be fully covered by the funds of the relevant utility providers (electricity grids, gas offices, or water supply companies).

What to do if a meter breaks down? 4 important steps

To avoid fines or unjustified charges when a malfunction is detected, follow this procedure: