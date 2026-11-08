If a meter breaks: Who bears the cost of replacing gas, water, and electricity equipment?

·9·Society
If a meter breaks: Who bears the cost of replacing gas, water, and electricity equipment?

Have the electricity, natural gas, drinking water, or hot water meters in your home suddenly broken or become unusable?

Many citizens rush to repair the equipment or buy a new one at their own expense in such situations. However, according to current legislation, demanding money from the public for these tasks is strictly illegal.

In accordance with Resolution No. 698 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated August 20, 2019, the costs of repairing, conducting periodic metrological verification, or replacing household meters must be fully covered by the funds of the relevant utility providers (electricity grids, gas offices, or water supply companies).

What to do if a meter breaks down? 4 important steps

To avoid fines or unjustified charges when a malfunction is detected, follow this procedure:

  1. Notify officially immediately: If you notice a malfunction or damage to the meter reading, the glass, or the seal, contact the relevant utility provider (gas, electricity, or "Suvtaminot") in writing on the same day. Verbal or telephone reports cannot serve as official grounds later;

  2. Drafting an act: A representative of the utility provider must arrive, record that the metering equipment has become unusable, and draw up an official notice and act on the spot;

  3. Free removal, inspection, and installation: The services of dismantling (removing) the faulty equipment, conducting laboratory/metrological checks, repairing, or replacing it with a new one and reinstalling it are carried out entirely at the expense and responsibility of the utility providers;

  4. Fight against illegal payments: If employees demand money from you to repair, check, or provide a new meter, do not agree to it under any circumstances.

  5. Where to report if illegal payments are demanded?

    If utility company employees demand unjustified payments, citizens can protect their rights through hotlines:

    • Hotline of the Committee for Competition Development and Consumer Protection: 1159;

    • Unified energy and utility network hotlines: 1104, 1154, 1255.

MetersUtility servicesConsumer rightsCabinet of Ministers resolution
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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