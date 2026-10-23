Cases of forcing pharmacies to purchase other medicines are being investigated in Uzbekistan

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Cases of forcing pharmacies to purchase other medicines are being investigated in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, complaints regarding certain drug importers demanding the mandatory purchase of additional medicines when selling in-demand drugs are being investigated. This was reported by the Competition Committee.

It is noted that in the first nine months of 2026, 305 enterprises imported medicines into the country. Of these, 47.2 percent accounted for just five enterprises.

Appeals have increased on social media stating that certain importers and wholesale distributors are requiring buyers to take other, unrequested medicines as a condition for purchasing high-demand preparations. Such practices can harm the economic interests of small businesses and restrict market competition.

According to the Committee's data, in 2023 there were 13,744 pharmacies in Uzbekistan. In 2024, their number decreased to 13,010. As of October 1, 2026, the number of pharmacies reached 14,598. Of these, 449 are engaged in wholesale and 14,149 in retail trade.

Under the Law "On Competition", using dominant negotiating power to impose unfavorable terms on partners or conditioning the sale of one product on the purchase of other goods may be considered a violation of the law.

If such violations are detected, financial sanctions of up to 5 percent of the revenue received from the sale of products during the relevant period, but not exceeding three years, may be applied.

Currently, the Competition Committee is investigating potential violations in the wholesale trade of medicines.

Competition Committeemedicinespharmaceutical marketmonopoly
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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