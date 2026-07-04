Six female inventors who radically changed our lives with their inventions

Throughout history, many women, despite societal restrictions, engaged in science and invention. Some of the devices and ideas they created are used today in the daily lives of millions of people.

• Josephine Cochrane created one of the first successful models of a mechanical dishwasher. Her invention later became the basis for the development of modern dishwashers.

• Hedy Lamarr, together with composer George Antheil, developed a method of transmitting radio signals by switching frequencies. This technology later influenced the development of wireless communication systems. It is not entirely accurate to call her the direct inventor of Wi-Fi, but her work was one of the important ideas for modern wireless technologies.

• Marion Donovan created a waterproof cover for baby diapers. Her design later spurred the improvement of modern disposable diapers.

• Mary Anderson received a patent for a mechanical device that cleans the car windshield from the outside. Today's windshield wipers were developed based on this very idea.

• Margaret Wilcox developed one of the first systems designed to heat a car interior. The solution she created later contributed to the improvement of car heating systems.

• Elizabeth Magie created a board game called "The Landlord's Game". Later, her ideas became the basis for the world-famous game "Monopoly".

During the period when these women were active, opportunities for women in science and engineering were limited. Nevertheless, they tested their ideas, obtained patents, and continued to work against accepted societal views.