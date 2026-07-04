Six female inventors who radically changed our lives with their inventions

·56·World
Six female inventors who radically changed our lives with their inventions

Throughout history, many women, despite societal restrictions, engaged in science and invention. Some of the devices and ideas they created are used today in the daily lives of millions of people.

Josephine Cochrane created one of the first successful models of a mechanical dishwasher. Her invention later became the basis for the development of modern dishwashers.

Hedy Lamarr, together with composer George Antheil, developed a method of transmitting radio signals by switching frequencies. This technology later influenced the development of wireless communication systems. It is not entirely accurate to call her the direct inventor of Wi-Fi, but her work was one of the important ideas for modern wireless technologies.

A classic black and white portrait of Hedy Lamarr.

• Marion Donovan created a waterproof cover for baby diapers. Her design later spurred the improvement of modern disposable diapers.

A black and white photo of a woman wearing a pearl necklace and looking down.

Mary Anderson received a patent for a mechanical device that cleans the car windshield from the outside. Today's windshield wipers were developed based on this very idea.

A black and white portrait of a woman with wavy hair.

• Margaret Wilcox developed one of the first systems designed to heat a car interior. The solution she created later contributed to the improvement of car heating systems.

A brown-toned portrait of a woman with short curly hair.

• Elizabeth Magie created a board game called "The Landlord's Game". Later, her ideas became the basis for the world-famous game "Monopoly".

In a black and white photo, an older woman is holding a card that reads

During the period when these women were active, opportunities for women in science and engineering were limited. Nevertheless, they tested their ideas, obtained patents, and continued to work against accepted societal views.

Josephine CochraneHedy LamarrMary AndersonElizabeth MagieMonopoly
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