Medicines in Uzbekistan pharmacies sold at several times the established price

Control measures conducted by the Competition Committee in the pharmaceutical market have revealed that some pharmacies are selling medicines at prices higher than those established.

Inspections found that at the "SHUNQORLAR" LLC pharmacy, the "POLIMIK" preparation was sold for 70,000 soums instead of 12,800 soums, and "KONVULEKS" was sold for 395,000 soums instead of 66,500 soums. These medicines were offered at prices 5.5 and nearly 6 times higher than the established rates, respectively.

At the "MUNO FARM" pharmacy, "STIMULOTON" tablets were sold for 295,000 soums, and at "HOSIL FARM," "SLIDERON" was sold for 349,000 soums. In both cases, the products were significantly more expensive than the established prices.

Furthermore, similar cases were recorded in several other pharmacies. Instructions were issued to the pharmacies regarding the identified violations. The committee stated that it will continue to monitor prices in the pharmaceutical sector. Inspections are also planned to be conducted using the "mystery shopper" method.