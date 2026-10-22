Exact dates announced for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Uzbekistan

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Exact dates announced for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Uzbekistan

The exact dates for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, to be held on the football pitches of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, have been officially confirmed.

According to the decision of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), this major tournament featuring the planet's most talented young players will take place from September 17 to October 9, 2027. This historic World Cup is planned to be organized at a high level, co-hosted by the two brotherly nations.

Tournament Format and Participants

The youth world championship will be held in a highly competitive environment:

  • Participant scope: 24 of the strongest national teams that successfully pass the qualifying stages across 6 continents will compete for the main trophy;

  • Our representative as host: The Uzbekistan U-20 national team, led by Jamoliddin Rahmatullayev, will participate directly in the tournament without qualification as the host nation and will play in front of millions of fans on home soil.

Reigning Champion and Previous World Cup History

Ahead of the 2027 tournament, the recent results of the youth World Cup are also noteworthy:

  • Host of the 2025 tournament: The previous competition took place on the pitches of Chile in the South American continent;

  • Podium finishers: In that tournament, the Morocco youth national team sensationally won the world championship, while Argentina claimed the silver and Colombia secured the bronze medals.

This global tournament hosted by Uzbekistan will become a significant historic event not only for our country's sports, but also in bringing future generations of football stars to the world stage.

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027Uzbekistan U-20Jamoliddin RahmatullayevYouth World Cup in football
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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