What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 23?

Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast for the regions of Uzbekistan for tomorrow, October 23. Precipitation is not expected in most parts of the country, and daytime temperatures will warm up to 17–22 degrees.

In Tashkent city, the weather will be variable, with no rain expected. Temperatures will be 6–8 degrees at night and 19–21 degrees warm during the day.

In Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, nighttime temperatures will be 1–6 degrees warm, and in some places, it may drop to 2 degrees below zero. Daytime temperatures will reach 15–20 degrees warm.

In Bukhara, Navoi, Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh and Samarkand regions, no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will be 3–8 degrees at night and 17–22 degrees warm during the day.

In Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, temperatures will be 5–10 degrees warm at night and 20–25 degrees warm during the day. These regions will see some of the highest temperatures in the republic during daytime.

In Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions, temperatures are expected to be 3–8 degrees warm at night and 17–22 degrees warm during the day.

In mountainous regions, no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will be 1–6 degrees warm at night and 10–15 degrees warm during the day.

An easterly wind will blow across the republic. In some areas, its speed may reach 7–12 meters per second.