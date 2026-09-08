Situation involving a 3rd-grade student is being investigated in Tashkent

Law enforcement agencies are investigating a serious incident involving a 3rd-grade student at school No. 151 in the Yashnabad district of Tashkent. The child was taken to the hospital after an incident at school where older students allegedly forced him to put an unknown object into his mouth.

According to his parents, the child was admitted to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. However, the Tashkent City Directorate of Preschool and School Education stated in an official statement that certain details of the incident are currently part of the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

When and where did the incident happen?

According to the Tashkent City Directorate of Preschool and School Education, the incident occurred on September 2.

The official report states that while T. M., a 3rd-grade student at school No. 151, was using the school restroom, older students put an unknown object into his mouth.

A few days later, the child's health deteriorated.

On September 5, his mother applied to the hospital. During the examination, a foreign object was found inside the child.

Currently, the student has received the necessary medical assistance, and his condition is assessed as satisfactory.

What do the parents say?

In information disseminated by the child's mother, she stated that her son was forced under threat by two students to swallow a metal magnetic bracelet.

The parents' statement also mentioned that the child underwent surgery.

However, all the details of this information have not yet been confirmed by the results of the official investigation.

Therefore, the causes of the incident, how many students participated in it, and what legal assessment will be given to their actions will become known after the conclusion of the investigation.

What are the school administration and law enforcement agencies doing?

The Tashkent City Directorate of Preschool and School Education responded officially to the circulated reports.

Currently:

the child has been provided with necessary medical care;

it is reported that his health is satisfactory;

law enforcement agencies are conducting a pre-investigation check into the incident;

additional information will be provided upon the completion of the investigation.

Thus, the main task for now is to clarify all the circumstances of the event and give it a legal assessment.

Why is this situation serious?

School is an environment where children should feel safe. If teasing, pressure, or a "game" between students poses a threat to a child's health, this cannot be dismissed as mere mischief.

Especially since the balance of power between a primary school student and older children can differ significantly. Therefore, ensuring children's safety at school and timely identifying cases of bullying and coercion are of crucial importance.

What should parents pay attention to?

Such events can also affect a child's behavior and mood at school. Therefore, it is important for parents to maintain open communication with their child.

It is recommended to pay attention to the following signs:

fear of going to school or a sudden reluctance to go;

anxious behavior different from usual;

avoiding talking about certain students;

unexplained injuries or health complaints;

the appearance of phrases like "don't tell anyone about this."

In such a situation, rather than scolding or blaming the child, it is important to listen calmly and, if necessary, contact the school administration and specialists.

Answer to the most important question

So far, all the details of the incident have not been officially disclosed. According to the Tashkent City Directorate of Preschool and School Education, the condition of the 3rd-grade student is satisfactory, and law enforcement agencies are conducting a pre-investigation check regarding the incident.

The parents' statements about major surgery and forcing the child to swallow a magnetic object must be clarified legally and evidentially as part of the investigation.

The results of the investigation will determine the true causes of the incident and how the actions of the persons involved will be assessed.