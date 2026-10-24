Motor vehicle seized over 171 million UZS debt in favor of a citizen

An enforcement document regarding the recovery of a debt in the amount of 170,911 thousand UZS from the debtor A.N. in favor of the claimant A.D., based on a notary's writ of execution, was received into the proceedings of the Chilanzar District Division of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

Based on this enforcement document, enforcement proceedings were initiated by the state enforcement officer, and the parties were issued appropriate warnings in the manner established by legislation.

Furthermore, the debtor was granted a 15-day period from the date of initiation of enforcement proceedings to voluntarily fulfill the requirements specified in the enforcement document.

However, since the debt was not settled by the debtor within the established voluntary period, compulsory enforcement measures were taken by the state enforcement officer in the manner prescribed by law. In particular, a search was declared for the motor vehicle registered in the debtor's name.

As a result of the search operations, the wanted motor vehicle was identified by Road Patrol Service officers and placed in a impound lot. Subsequently, this motor vehicle was seized by the state enforcement officer, and measures are being taken to put it up for electronic online-auction sales in order to cover the debt.

Compulsory enforcement measures are aimed at recovering debts in the manner established by law, protecting the legitimate interests of claimants, and ensuring the execution of enforcement documents.