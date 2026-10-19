A mother and her children were moved into their home through the Enforcement Bureau

·0·Society
A mother and her children were moved into their home through the Enforcement Bureau

According to the enforcement writ issued by the Uchtepa Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated September 25, 2026, an enforcement document regarding the eviction-free entry of claimants G.A., G.M., and her children into the apartment located at the address specified in the judicial act in Chilanzar district was received into the proceedings of the Chilanzar district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

Based on this enforcement document, the state enforcement officer issued a decision to initiate enforcement proceedings, explained to the debtor in the established manner the necessity of voluntarily fulfilling the requirements of the judicial act, and issued a corresponding warning.

During the enforcement actions carried out, state enforcement officers, in cooperation with internal affairs bodies, ensured that the claimants, along with their children and family members, were moved into their residential apartment.

As a result, the enforcement of the judicial act was practically ensured, and the restoration of the citizens' rights protected through the court was achieved.

Chilanzar districtUchtepa Interdistrict CourtCompulsory Enforcement BureauCivil cases
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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