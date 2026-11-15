Entrepreneurs' interests are protected by law

1 min read33
Entrepreneurs' interests are protected by law

Supporting entrepreneurship, protecting their legal interests, and creating the necessary conditions for their free operation are among the key factors for the country's economic development. For this reason, the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement is also carrying out systematic work to restore the violated rights of business entities and to collect debts owed to them in a legal manner.

Based on the decision of the Nukus Interdistrict Economic Court, it was determined that 1.3 billion soums of principal debt should be collected from the debtor "B.B" state institution in favor of the creditor "H.B.K" limited liability company. The enforcement document issued based on this court decision was received by the Nukus city department, and a 15-day voluntary period was granted to ensure the execution of the document. The consequences of failing to comply with the court decision were explained.

As a result, the enforcement actions taken, including measures to inventory property, proved effective, and the entire debt was fully covered.

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Society