Entrepreneurs' interests are protected by law

Supporting entrepreneurship, protecting their legal interests, and creating the necessary conditions for their free operation are among the key factors for the country's economic development. For this reason, the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement is also carrying out systematic work to restore the violated rights of business entities and to collect debts owed to them in a legal manner.

Based on the decision of the Nukus Interdistrict Economic Court, it was determined that 1.3 billion soums of principal debt should be collected from the debtor "B.B" state institution in favor of the creditor "H.B.K" limited liability company. The enforcement document issued based on this court decision was received by the Nukus city department, and a 15-day voluntary period was granted to ensure the execution of the document. The consequences of failing to comply with the court decision were explained.

As a result, the enforcement actions taken, including measures to inventory property, proved effective, and the entire debt was fully covered.