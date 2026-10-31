Transformers in Oqdaryo are being put up for auction due to electricity debt

In accordance with an enforcement document handled by the Oqdaryo District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, the collection of a 288 million 166 thousand soum debt from the "X. T." farm in favor of "Regional Electric Networks" JSC has been ordered.

During the enforcement proceedings, 2 current transformers belonging to the farm were identified, seized, and handed over to a responsible organization for safekeeping.

Since the debt was not covered in a timely manner, these transformers are being put up for open auction via the "E-AUKSION" electronic trading platform.

The funds generated from the sale will be directed toward covering the debt in accordance with established procedures.