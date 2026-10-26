Measures taken to recover debt: non-residential building seized

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Measures taken to recover debt: non-residential building seized

In accordance with the enforcement document under the proceedings of the Zaamin District Division of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, relevant enforcement actions were carried out to recover the debt of the debtor private enterprise "A.G." in favor of "Hududgaz taminot".

During the compulsory enforcement actions, a non-residential building belonging to the debtor was seized. This measure was implemented in order to cover the debt and ensure the fulfillment of the requirements of the enforcement document.

It is worth noting that the Zaamin District Division of the Bureau continues its work in the established manner regarding the legal recovery of debts, ensuring the fulfillment of obligations by business entities, and timely enforcing judicial documents.

Compulsory Enforcement BureauZaamin districtHududgaz taminotenforcement document
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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