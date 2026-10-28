Debt recovered from a son who betrayed his father's trust

·40·Society
Debt recovered from a son who betrayed his father's trust

Relationships between a father and child are based on affection, trust, and mutual respect. However, sometimes problems arise even between the closest people when financial obligations are not met on time.

A similar situation occurred in the Zangiota district of the Tashkent region. A citizen trusted his child and lent him money. However, despite the expiration of the period specified in the loan agreement, the funds were not returned on time.

As a result, the father was forced to contact a notary to recover his funds, and subsequently, to submit the notary's writ of execution to the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau to collect the debt.

Based on this enforcement document, enforcement actions were carried out to collect the debt. As a result of the state executor's efforts, the 66 million soums that were not returned on time by the child according to the agreement were fully recovered for the father.

This case serves as a reminder of one truth: it is important to maintain trust between loved ones and to remain faithful to promises and financial obligations. Repaying a debt on time is not only a legal obligation but also reflects a person's responsibility and attitude toward a trust.

The main task of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau is to ensure the execution of court documents and documents of other authorized bodies, protect legal interests, and restore the violated rights of claimants.

Compulsory Enforcement BureauZangiota districtdebt collectionenforcement document
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

1.3 billion UZS of debt recovered in favor of an entrepreneur in Sirdaryo1.3 billion UZS of debt recovered in favor of an entrepreneur in Sirdaryo17 October 20:32Measures taken to recover debt: non-residential building seizedMeasures taken to recover debt: non-residential building seized26 October 10:37Motor vehicle seized over 171 million UZS debt in favor of a citizenMotor vehicle seized over 171 million UZS debt in favor of a citizen24 October 10:42Citizen's bank debt fully eliminatedCitizen's bank debt fully eliminated20 October 17:47MIB recovers 89.4 billion soums in favor of Regional Electric Networks JSC in SamarkandMIB recovers 89.4 billion soums in favor of Regional Electric Networks JSC in SamarkandToday 19:37Mechet district: Measures taken against deadbeat father and alimony recoveredMechet district: Measures taken against deadbeat father and alimony recovered30 September 12:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent