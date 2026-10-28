Debt recovered from a son who betrayed his father's trust

Relationships between a father and child are based on affection, trust, and mutual respect. However, sometimes problems arise even between the closest people when financial obligations are not met on time.

A similar situation occurred in the Zangiota district of the Tashkent region. A citizen trusted his child and lent him money. However, despite the expiration of the period specified in the loan agreement, the funds were not returned on time.

As a result, the father was forced to contact a notary to recover his funds, and subsequently, to submit the notary's writ of execution to the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau to collect the debt.

Based on this enforcement document, enforcement actions were carried out to collect the debt. As a result of the state executor's efforts, the 66 million soums that were not returned on time by the child according to the agreement were fully recovered for the father.

This case serves as a reminder of one truth: it is important to maintain trust between loved ones and to remain faithful to promises and financial obligations. Repaying a debt on time is not only a legal obligation but also reflects a person's responsibility and attitude toward a trust.

The main task of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau is to ensure the execution of court documents and documents of other authorized bodies, protect legal interests, and restore the violated rights of claimants.