In accordance with the writ of execution issued by the Shaykhontohur Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases on November 20, 2024, it was ordered to recover a credit debt of 148,536.4 thousand soums from the debtor K.Sh. in favor of the claimant bank.

Due to the fact that no deductions were made from the debtor's salary throughout 2026 as required by the established procedure, an inspection of the accounting department at the debtor's workplace was conducted.