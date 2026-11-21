Unpaid salary deductions fully recovered
In accordance with the writ of execution issued by the Shaykhontohur Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases on November 20, 2024, it was ordered to recover a credit debt of 148,536.4 thousand soums from the debtor K.Sh. in favor of the claimant bank.
Due to the fact that no deductions were made from the debtor's salary throughout 2026 as required by the established procedure, an inspection of the accounting department at the debtor's workplace was conducted.
During the inspection, it was revealed that although the accounting department had received the relevant request regarding the enforcement document, the responsible accountant had failed to carry out the mandatory salary deductions. An explanatory letter was obtained from the accountant regarding this situation.
Furthermore, following the inspection, the debtor fully repaid the credit debt in favor of the claimant bank.
As a result, based on the claimant's application, the enforcement proceedings were concluded in accordance with the established procedure.
- #Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement
- #Shaykhontohur Interdistrict Court
- #Credit debt
- #Enforcement document
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