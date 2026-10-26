Over 4 billion soums of tax arrears recovered in Chilonzor

Based on the decision of the first deputy head of the Tashkent City Tax Department, an enforcement document regarding the recovery of 4 billion 68 million 656 thousand soums in tax arrears from "S.E.G.E." LLC in favor of the state was received into the proceedings of the Chilonzor District Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

Under this enforcement document, the state enforcement officer issued a decision to initiate enforcement proceedings, and the debtor was issued a corresponding warning in the established manner.

During the enforcement actions, the debtor enterprise was granted a 10-day period to voluntarily fulfill the requirements specified in the enforcement document.

However, the debtor LLC failed to voluntarily cover the tax arrears within the established deadline. Therefore, the state enforcement officer applied compulsory enforcement measures in accordance with the law, placing a freeze on the debtor enterprise's bank accounts.

As a result of the compulsory enforcement actions taken, 4 billion 68 million 656 thousand soums in tax arrears were fully recovered in favor of the state, and the enforcement document was practically executed.

Timely elimination of tax arrears plays an important role in fulfilling obligations to the state and ensuring the rule of law.