Over 4 billion soums of tax arrears recovered in Chilonzor

·43·Economy
Over 4 billion soums of tax arrears recovered in Chilonzor

Based on the decision of the first deputy head of the Tashkent City Tax Department, an enforcement document regarding the recovery of 4 billion 68 million 656 thousand soums in tax arrears from "S.E.G.E." LLC in favor of the state was received into the proceedings of the Chilonzor District Department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

Under this enforcement document, the state enforcement officer issued a decision to initiate enforcement proceedings, and the debtor was issued a corresponding warning in the established manner.

During the enforcement actions, the debtor enterprise was granted a 10-day period to voluntarily fulfill the requirements specified in the enforcement document.

However, the debtor LLC failed to voluntarily cover the tax arrears within the established deadline. Therefore, the state enforcement officer applied compulsory enforcement measures in accordance with the law, placing a freeze on the debtor enterprise's bank accounts.

As a result of the compulsory enforcement actions taken, 4 billion 68 million 656 thousand soums in tax arrears were fully recovered in favor of the state, and the enforcement document was practically executed.

Timely elimination of tax arrears plays an important role in fulfilling obligations to the state and ensuring the rule of law.

Compulsory Enforcement BureauTax arrearsChilonzor districtS.E.G.E LLC
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Enterprise property inventoried on account of 500 million soums tax debtEnterprise property inventoried on account of 500 million soums tax debt17 October 11:18Motor vehicle seized over 171 million UZS debt in favor of a citizenMotor vehicle seized over 171 million UZS debt in favor of a citizen24 October 10:42A mother and her children were moved into their home through the Enforcement BureauA mother and her children were moved into their home through the Enforcement Bureau19 October 22:19Uzbekistan's international reserves decreased by $5.55 billion in SeptemberUzbekistan's international reserves decreased by $5.55 billion in September11 October 19:13Uzbekistan's reserves decreased by 7.7 percent in a monthUzbekistan's reserves decreased by 7.7 percent in a month8 October 15:18How much tax did foreign companies like Apple and Google pay in Uzbekistan?How much tax did foreign companies like Apple and Google pay in Uzbekistan?31 July 22:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Did a 1 million som banknote appear in Uzbekistan? The Central Bank responds
Did a 1 million som banknote appear in Uzbekistan? The Central Bank responds
Exchange rates for October 22 were announced
Exchange rates for October 22 were announced
Exchange rates for October 21 have been announced
Exchange rates for October 21 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for October 20 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for October 20 have been announced
Exchange rates for October 16 have been announced
Exchange rates for October 16 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 27 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for September 27 have been announced
Exchange rates for October 14 have been announced
Exchange rates for October 14 have been announced
Loan debt recovery procedure to change starting from 2027
Loan debt recovery procedure to change starting from 2027