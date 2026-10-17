Enterprise property inventoried on account of 500 million soums tax debt

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Enterprise property inventoried on account of 500 million soums tax debt

As part of an enforcement document under the proceedings of the Zamin district branch of the Mandatory Enforcement Bureau, relevant enforcement actions were carried out to recover tax arrears from a joint-stock company. The tax debt of this enterprise amounts to 500 million soums.

In order to recover the debt and ensure the requirements specified in the enforcement document, the property belonging to the joint-stock company was inventoried in the established manner. These measures are aimed at eliminating the existing debt in accordance with the law.

Timely fulfillment of tax obligations is one of the important tasks of enterprises. Timely payment of debts serves to prevent unnecessary hassle and mandatory enforcement measures.

Mandatory Enforcement BureauZamin districttax arrearsjoint-stock company
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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