Citizen's bank debt fully eliminated

·0·Society
Citizen's bank debt fully eliminated

Based on several enforcement letters from a notary engaged in private practice located in Mirzo Ulugbek district, it was stipulated to recover a debt of 178 million soums from the debtor I.B. in favor of "ANOR BANK" JSC.

This enforcement document was received into the proceedings of the Inter-district Department for Enforcement of the Namangan Regional Administration of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

Enforcement proceedings were initiated by the state executor, and the debtor was given a period to voluntarily fulfill the requirements of the enforcement document.

As a result of the enforcement actions taken, the full recovery of 178 million soums in favor of "ANOR BANK" JSC was ensured.

Work by the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau of the Namangan regional administration is ongoing to ensure the timely and effective execution of documents from courts and other authorized bodies.

Compulsory Enforcement BureauANOR BANKNamangan regionenforcement document
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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