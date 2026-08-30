Will the rules for ground-floor apartments change starting from September 1?

·0·Society
Will the rules for ground-floor apartments change starting from September 1?

Important news is spreading for owners of apartments located on the ground floors of multi-story buildings. It states that starting from September 1, 2026, transferring ground-floor apartments into non-residential premises will be banned.

If this information is confirmed, the opportunity to convert such an apartment into a non-residential category for use as a shop, office, or other commercial purposes will be restricted.

However, it was not possible to confirm from open official sources the official regulatory document coming into force on September 1, 2026, that introduces this ban. Therefore, it is currently appropriate to treat this news not as a strict law, but as information requiring verification.

What is the current procedure?

According to current rules, the transfer of residential premises in a multi-story building to non-residential premises is carried out based on certain conditions.

In particular, official information indicates that the apartment being transferred to a non-residential category must be located on the lower floor of the building.

Information from the Tashkent city hokimiyat also notes that transferring an apartment to a non-residential category can be carried out for commercial activities or other legal purposes.

What is required for transfer to non-residential premises?

The current procedure includes a number of requirements. Specifically:

  • the apartment must be located on a lower floor;

  • there must be a possibility to arrange a separate entrance door;

  • the building must not be in an emergency condition;

  • re-equipment must not violate the rights and legitimate interests of other persons.

These requirements are stated in official legal information.

Can an apartment be modified to create a shop?

Under the current procedure, there is an opportunity to transfer a ground-floor apartment that meets the established requirements into non-residential premises in the manner prescribed by law. The use of non-residential premises for entrepreneurial activities is also permitted within the framework of the law.

Therefore, one should not rush to spread the conclusion that "starting from September 1, the transfer of all ground-floor apartments into non-residential premises will be completely banned" without confirming it with an official document.

What do apartment owners need to know?

The most important aspect is that a ground-floor apartment itself does not automatically turn into a shop or office. For this, it is necessary to obtain permission in the established manner and comply with the relevant requirements.

For now, however, it is not clear whether an official source has confirmed the news about a new ban coming into force from September 1.

For this reason, the news should not be spread as "a new law has been adopted," and it is advisable to cover its exact requirements and exceptions only after an official document is published.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan's flag depicted in the sky over TashkentUzbekistan's flag depicted in the sky over TashkentToday, 02:5424 hours under the mud: A 94-year-old elderly woman was miraculously rescued in Nepal (Video)24 hours under the mud: A 94-year-old elderly woman was miraculously rescued in Nepal (Video)Yesterday, 15:03Murodjon Azimov: "This award was pinned to the chest of the people of Kashkadarya" (video)Murodjon Azimov: "This award was pinned to the chest of the people of Kashkadarya" (video)Yesterday, 14:1715-year-old girl lived with a swallowed needle for three weeks15-year-old girl lived with a swallowed needle for three weeksYesterday, 11:05Electric vehicle catches fire in YunusabadElectric vehicle catches fire in YunusabadYesterday, 11:02Rasul Kusherbayev receives a new title: He becomes an «Ecological Advisor of the 2nd Class»Rasul Kusherbayev receives a new title: He becomes an «Ecological Advisor of the 2nd Class»Yesterday, 08:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Abduqodir Husanov suffers a heavy loss
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Copy of the required passport for pets spreads on social networks
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
Uzbek Seller Who Sold a Drink to a Korean Tourist for 90,000 Soums Featured on Korean Television
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
A Kashkadarya artisan is creating works of art from ordinary iron
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
Man Learns After 8 Years That His Wife Is Genetically Male
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
The 21-year-old blogger’s final journey ended in tragedy
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)
In Fergana, "Inson" center employee dies during community clean-up (hashar)