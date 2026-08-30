Will the rules for ground-floor apartments change starting from September 1?

Important news is spreading for owners of apartments located on the ground floors of multi-story buildings. It states that starting from September 1, 2026, transferring ground-floor apartments into non-residential premises will be banned.

If this information is confirmed, the opportunity to convert such an apartment into a non-residential category for use as a shop, office, or other commercial purposes will be restricted.

However, it was not possible to confirm from open official sources the official regulatory document coming into force on September 1, 2026, that introduces this ban. Therefore, it is currently appropriate to treat this news not as a strict law, but as information requiring verification.

What is the current procedure?

According to current rules, the transfer of residential premises in a multi-story building to non-residential premises is carried out based on certain conditions.

In particular, official information indicates that the apartment being transferred to a non-residential category must be located on the lower floor of the building.

Information from the Tashkent city hokimiyat also notes that transferring an apartment to a non-residential category can be carried out for commercial activities or other legal purposes.

What is required for transfer to non-residential premises?

The current procedure includes a number of requirements. Specifically:

the apartment must be located on a lower floor;

there must be a possibility to arrange a separate entrance door;

the building must not be in an emergency condition;

re-equipment must not violate the rights and legitimate interests of other persons.

These requirements are stated in official legal information.

Can an apartment be modified to create a shop?

Under the current procedure, there is an opportunity to transfer a ground-floor apartment that meets the established requirements into non-residential premises in the manner prescribed by law. The use of non-residential premises for entrepreneurial activities is also permitted within the framework of the law.

Therefore, one should not rush to spread the conclusion that "starting from September 1, the transfer of all ground-floor apartments into non-residential premises will be completely banned" without confirming it with an official document.

What do apartment owners need to know?

The most important aspect is that a ground-floor apartment itself does not automatically turn into a shop or office. For this, it is necessary to obtain permission in the established manner and comply with the relevant requirements.

For now, however, it is not clear whether an official source has confirmed the news about a new ban coming into force from September 1.

For this reason, the news should not be spread as "a new law has been adopted," and it is advisable to cover its exact requirements and exceptions only after an official document is published.