Bayern reaches agreement for the transfer of PSV star Ismael Saibari

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Bayern reaches agreement for the transfer of PSV star Ismael Saibari

German club Bayern Munich is very close to completing another major signing in the summer transfer window. The Munich side has reached an agreement for the transfer of PSV Eindhoven's Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari. The deal is expected to be worth 55 million euros, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 25-year-old player has already agreed on personal terms with the German giants. This transfer will become a record sale in PSV's history. The Dutch club has never sold a player for such a high fee before. Saibari is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Munich team until the summer of 2031.

Although the player is currently with the Moroccan national team, the transfer process is proceeding without delay. According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, the player will undergo his medical examination in the USA. The reason for this unusual situation is that the Bayern club doctor is currently overseas with the German national team. This allows the player to complete all formalities without flying to Munich.

Historical results and a new challenge

Ismael Saibari attracted the attention of many European giants with his performances in the Eredivisie last season. He made a total of 142 official appearances for PSV, scoring 42 goals and providing 29 assists. His prolific play helped his team win three consecutive league titles.

The player's performances for the national team are also highly rated by experts. In particular, his beautiful goal in the 1-1 draw against Brazil further boosted his reputation. The Bayern management sees the Moroccan talent as one of the team's future leaders.

Saibari's national team friend, Bilal El Khannouss, who currently plays for Stuttgart, also shared his thoughts on the transfer. According to him, Ismael has all the qualities to play in the German Bundesliga, and it is only fair that a player of his high caliber moves to a big club like Bayern.

Bayern aims to further strengthen its midfield with this transfer. Ismael Saibari is expected to bring variety to the team's game, not only in organizing attacks but also with his creative decisions. All details of the transfer will be officially announced in the coming days.

BayernTransferPSVIsmael SaibariFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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