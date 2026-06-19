Marcus Rashford wants to leave Manchester United and return to Barcelona

·126·Sport
Marcus Rashford wants to leave Manchester United and return to Barcelona

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is determined to continue his career in the Spanish league. Despite the arrival of Anthony Gordon at the team, the English footballer considers returning to Barcelona as his primary goal. This transfer would be of significant importance for the player's future and the financial status of the clubs. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, the Manchester United management is ready to sell the 28-year-old forward in the current summer transfer window. Rashford, in turn, is rejecting offers from other clubs, waiting for a call from the Catalan giants. The player spent last season on loan at Barcelona and believes he still has opportunities to prove himself there.

Financial barriers and inter-club negotiations

Currently, the main obstacle to the transfer remains financial issues. Barcelona previously did not exercise the option to buy the player for 30 million euros. Manchester United has no intention of loaning Rashford out again and is only considering a permanent sale. This situation may create difficulties for the Blaugrana, who are experiencing financial hardships.

According to the sports publication, Rashford has even agreed to a pay cut to stay at Barcelona. The team's head coach, Hansi Flick, noted at the end of last season that he was pleased with the player's performance and that the club would explore all possibilities to keep him in the squad. Rashford proved that he could adapt to Flick's tactics and make a positive impact even when coming off the bench.

Expectations at the end of the transfer window

Currently, Barcelona's priority is to sign a center-forward. Only after that may the club return to the Rashford issue. The player himself is ready to wait until the final days of the transfer window. His determination is expected to put pressure on the management of both clubs and accelerate the negotiation process.

Manchester United hopes for an increase in his transfer value following Rashford's successful participation in the World Cup. If there are no other suitable offers near the close of the transfer window, the English club may slightly soften its demands. For Rashford, Barcelona remains the most viable option not only to revive his professional career but also to maintain his place in top-level football.

Marcus RashfordBarcelonaManchester UnitedTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Dani Olmo warns Marc Cucurella: Lamine Yamal awaits him at Real MadridDani Olmo warns Marc Cucurella: Lamine Yamal awaits him at Real MadridToday, 13:34Liverpool Finds Worthy Successor to Mohamed Salah: Will Yan Diomande Transfer Happen?Liverpool Finds Worthy Successor to Mohamed Salah: Will Yan Diomande Transfer Happen?Today, 13:17Is Cristiano Ronaldo hindering the Portugal national team?Is Cristiano Ronaldo hindering the Portugal national team?Today, 13:13“This is the worst Portugal”: Famous agent ruthlessly criticizes Ronaldo and Martinez“This is the worst Portugal”: Famous agent ruthlessly criticizes Ronaldo and MartinezToday, 13:07Khabib Nurmagomedov's Prediction: Who Will Win the 2026 World Cup and the Golden Boot?Khabib Nurmagomedov's Prediction: Who Will Win the 2026 World Cup and the Golden Boot?Today, 12:33Khabib Nurmagomedov names his three favorite teams for World Cup 2026Khabib Nurmagomedov names his three favorite teams for World Cup 2026Today, 12:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?