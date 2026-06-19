A new era begins in English football: the official match schedule for the 2026-27 Premier League season has been released. This season is in the spotlight not only for the title race but also for significant managerial changes at the big clubs. While the defending champions Arsenal prepare to protect their title, their main rivals will take the field under the guidance of new managers. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Arsenal, led by Mikel Arteta, who won the title last season after a 22-year hiatus, will open the season. The "Gunners" will host Coventry, who have returned to the elite, in the first round. Having lost the Champions League and Carabao Cup finals last season, the London club is expected to focus its attention on maintaining hegemony in the domestic league.

New Rivalry Among the Giants

There is also good news for Manchester United fans. After the unsuccessful experience with Ruben Amorim, the team has achieved stability under the leadership of club legend Michael Carrick. Having finished last season in the top three and securing a Champions League spot, Carrick will now serve as the permanent manager. The "Red Devils" will start the new season away with a match against league debutants Hull City.

The start of newly appointed permanent managers at teams like Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea adds a special grandeur to the season. These clubs, which have dominated English football in recent years, have planned serious transfer campaigns to seize the throne from Arsenal. In particular, the derby matches between Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as the clashes between Arsenal and Liverpool, will undoubtedly determine the standings in the tournament table.

Central Matches of the Season

According to the schedule, fans can expect a series of exciting battles. The following matches could be decisive in the title race:

Arsenal vs Brighton (One of the first major tests of the season);

Manchester United vs Manchester City (Manchester Derby);

Manchester United vs Tottenham (Battle for the top four);

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town.

The new Premier League season is sure to be interesting for Uzbek football fans as well. Considered the strongest league in the world, this competition is distinguished by its intensity and unexpected results. The tactics of new managers and the performance of star players are expected to raise the level of the championship even higher.

In conclusion, the 2026-27 season will be a season for Arsenal to consolidate its position, and for the Manchester clubs and Liverpool to reclaim the lost throne. This marathon, where every round and every point is worth its weight in gold, starts in August.