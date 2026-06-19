Harry Kane Prioritizes Team Victory Over Personal Records

·3·Sport
Harry Kane Prioritizes Team Victory Over Personal Records

For Harry Kane, England's all-time leading goalscorer, personal achievements and scoring races are not the primary goal. The Bayern Munich striker prefers winning major trophies with the national team over competing with stars like Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe. This was highlighted by former defender Danny Mills in an interview with Goal.com. Goal.com reports this.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers currently taking place in North America, Kane has already started scoring. Specifically, in the recent match against Croatia, he scored a brace, bringing his international goal tally to 81. However, experts believe that winning a remote duel against Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland is a secondary matter for him.

Personal results and team success

According to Danny Mills, Harry Kane wants to feel more like Olivier Giroud. It is well known that the French striker did not score a single goal in the 2018 World Cup, yet ultimately won the gold medal. For Kane, becoming a world champion, even without scoring, is more important than leaving a tournament with the "Golden Boot" in the quarter-finals.

"There are some world-class strikers for whom personal goals take precedence over the team's. They can be a bit more selfish, but Kane is not one of them. He knows his capabilities well, and the results of other stars do not make him nervous," says Mills.

Currently, the England national team, led by Thomas Tuchel, is striving for global success. As team captain, Kane has taken on the responsibility of not only scoring goals but also leading on the pitch. He won the "Golden Boot" three times in the Premier League with Tottenham and is breaking several individual records in Germany, yet a prestigious team trophy is still missing from his museum.

Thus, Harry Kane is focusing not on how many goals rivals like Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe are scoring, but on England's long-awaited championship. For him, the most important thing is not the 81 goals in 115 matches, but the trophy lifted above his head after the final whistle.

Harry KaneEnglandWorld CupLionel MessiFootball
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