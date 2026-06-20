The second round of matches in Group S of the World Cup continues with unexpected and intense results. In the group's opening match, the Morocco national team faced Scotland and secured a crucial minimal 1:0 victory.

This success has put the North Africans in a very favorable position in the group.

Quick goal and the star destined for Bayern

The only goal that decided the fate of the match was scored in the very first minutes. While the Scotland defense had not yet adapted to the game, the Moroccan representatives showed agility:

2nd minute (0:1): Talented footballer Ismael Saibari took an accurate shot at the opponent's goal, becoming the author of the winning goal for his team.

Interesting fact: Ismael Saibari, whose move to the German club Bayern is almost certain, is becoming a true star of this World Cup. In the first round, he also managed to score against the giant Brazil national team, proving his worth. His brilliant performances at WC 2026 will certainly increase his transfer value further.

Tournament situation: Group S after Round 2

Morocco's victory and Brazil's defeat of Haiti (3:0) in the parallel match have left the group situation as follows:

Position National Team Games Points Tournament Status 1–2 Morocco 2 4 Leaders alongside Brazil 1–2 Brazil 2 4 Sharing the lead based on goal difference 3 Scotland 2 3 Maintaining playoff chances 4 Haiti 2 0 Almost lost their chances

Official match protocol

WC 2026. Round 2

Scotland — Morocco 0:1

Goal: Saibari, 2.

Scotland: Gunn, Henley, Hendry, Robertson, Tierney (Doak, 60), Patterson (Ralston, 89), McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn (Stuart, 89), Christie (McLean, 71), Adams (Dykes, 71).

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui, El Aynaoui (Al Mourabet, 89), Bouaddi, Unai, El Hannous (Talbi, 84), Saibari (Rahimi, 84), Dias (Amaymouni, 84).

Cautions: Robertson (65) — Diop (23).

No matter how hard the Scots tried to equalize for the remainder of the match, the Moroccan defensive line led by Yassine Bounou played reliably and preserved the 3 points. Real drama is expected in the final round of Group S!