Montella: "Such misfortune happens once in 50 games, I blame no one"

·2·Sport
Montella: "Such misfortune happens once in 50 games, I blame no one"

Following the Turkey national team's defeat (0:1) against Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup group stage and their early exit from the tournament, the head coach Vincenzo Montella shared his thoughts. The Italian specialist attempted to explain the reasons for the failure and fully defended his players who have come under fire.

Stats are there, results are not: "65 shots and a twist of fate"

According to Montella, the Turkish national team was in no way inferior to their opponents in terms of play, but luck completely deserted them in football.

Vincenzo Montella's statement:

"I am very sorry; high results were expected from Turkey. We had great hopes ourselves. I am also sorry for the Turkish Football Federation. I know how hard our players worked. This kind of situation usually happens once in every 50 games. We had nearly 65 shots in two games. I don't even want to talk about ball possession. Luck was not on our side. I told the players: 'You gave your all. You cannot escape fate'."

Coach's position: No search for culprits

Despite the sharp criticism from the media and fans, the head coach emphasized that he is far from blaming any specific player for the defeat:

  • Effort comes first: "I won't say 'that player should have worked harder' or 'this one could have played better'. I always look at the player's effort."

  • They played with heart: "All of them fought and showed great passion. Everyone worked hard and played with heart, but unfortunately, there was no result. It is easy to single out one person and criticize them. There is no need to blame anyone."

Psychological barrier and systemic problem

The Italian specialist also touched upon a strategic issue crucial for the future of Turkish football. In his view, participating in World Cups must become a common habit for the national team to achieve success.

  • Consistency is key: The Turkish national team must establish a system of consistent participation in major tournaments and World Cups.

  • The mental barrier: Failing to qualify regularly creates a psychological barrier in the players' minds. The national team must break this unpleasant tradition.

Vincenzo Montella did not hide that he was deeply hurt, but added that they had done everything in their power. Although the final Matchday 3 game against the hosts USA will change nothing in terms of the tournament, it remains important for the team's reputation and the fans.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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