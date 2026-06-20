Vinícius: "We always dream of scoring and making our people proud"

Following a dominant and convincing victory (3:0) over Haiti in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, the star of the Brazil national team and Real Madrid, Vinícius Júnior, shared his joy and impressions. The skillful winger, who scored the third goal in this match, spoke emotionally about his responsibility to the national team and his childhood dreams.

A foundation of confidence and composure

Vinícius noted that this victory provides the 'pentacampeões' with a psychological edge ahead of the next crucial matches:

A critical moment: "This is a very important moment for everyone in the team. The victory gives us confidence and composure before the next game. This is extremely important."

Belief in internal strength: "There are still many aspects to improve, but these two games are giving us confidence in our own strength."

"I want to help not only with goals, but also with my hard work"

Vinícius, who is putting in a huge amount of work not only in attack but also in team efforts on the pitch, spoke about his role and goals:

"The opportunity to score and provide assists helps me reach the level I want to achieve with the national team. I want to do even more for the national team. I want to help not just with goals, but also with the hard work I put in today. I know my importance in the team, and if I am in good form, I can make a great contribution to the game."

National pride and a fulfilled childhood dream

Like every Brazilian boy, defending the honor of the homeland at the World Cup was the ultimate goal for Vinícius:

Bringing joy to the fans: The national team visited the Mundial not just for the trophy, but to bring infinite happiness to their people and loved ones.

The moment dreams come true: "We are here to bring joy to our people and loved ones. This game was one of those; we have always dreamed of playing in the World Cup. We have always dreamed of scoring at the Mundial and making our people proud of us."

The Brazil national team leads its group with 4 points after two rounds and is confidently stepping toward the playoff stage. We wish Vinícius and his teammates luck in the next matches! Follow the hottest events of the Mundial with us.