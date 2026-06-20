Arda Guler apologizes to nation: Turkey exits World Cup prematurely

·7·Sport
Arda Guler apologizes to nation: Turkey exits World Cup prematurely

Arda Guler, the young star of the Turkey national team and Real Madrid midfielder, has apologized to fans following a failed campaign at the World Cup. A 1-0 defeat against Paraguay officially ended the Turks' run in the tournament. Vincenzo Montella's men failed to score a single goal in the first two group stage matches. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

Having reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and winning the hearts of many, the "Crescent-Stars" team entered this World Cup with high hopes. However, a series of unexpected setbacks put the team in a difficult position. First, a 2-0 defeat to Australia, followed by the loss to Paraguay, mathematically eliminated Turkey's chances of reaching the play-offs.

After the match, 21-year-old Arda Guler could not hide his emotions. Considered a leader of the new generation of Turkish football alongside Kenan Yildiz, the footballer admitted in an interview with TRT Spor that the team's level was far below expectations. According to him, the players failed to perform in accordance with their prestige at their respective clubs.

Historical anti-record and ineffective attacks

"We are very ashamed and apologize to our entire nation. We play for some of the biggest teams in the world and we should have proven it on the pitch. We couldn't score a single goal in two games. I will do my best to make the fans forget this tournament during my career with the national team," noted the Real Madrid member.

Statistical data provided by Goal.com shows how serious the Turkish national team's attacking problems are. Over two matches, the Turks took a total of 62 shots on goal, but none resulted in a goal. According to Opta analysis, this is a record for the most shots without scoring in two consecutive World Cup matches since 1966.

In the match against Paraguay, Turkey held 78.5% possession and registered 33 shots. Despite such absolute dominance, they were unable to find the back of the net. This inefficiency was the main reason for the team's early exit from the tournament.

Although Turkey will face the USA national team in the final round of the group stage, this match will not affect their position in the tournament standings. Now, the team's main goal will be to win the final game, restore their pride, and partially redeem themselves before the fans.

Arda GulerReal MadridTurkeyWorld CupFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ruben Dias: Hype around Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing new for usRuben Dias: Hype around Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing new for usToday, 14:32Boxing World Cup: 4 Uzbek Boxers Reach the FinalBoxing World Cup: 4 Uzbek Boxers Reach the FinalToday, 14:13WC 2026: Scotland vs Morocco 0:1 (watch the goal)WC 2026: Scotland vs Morocco 0:1 (watch the goal)Today, 14:07Barcelona racing against time to sign talented defender at a discountBarcelona racing against time to sign talented defender at a discountToday, 13:58Demba Ba Appointed Sporting Director of French ClubDemba Ba Appointed Sporting Director of French ClubToday, 13:54WC 2026: USA vs Australia 2-0 (Watch Goals)WC 2026: USA vs Australia 2-0 (Watch Goals)Today, 13:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?