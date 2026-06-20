Tantashev's Debut: Refereeing Controversies in Scotland vs Morocco

·2·Sport
Tantashev's Debut: Refereeing Controversies in Scotland vs Morocco

The match between Scotland and Morocco (0:1) in the second round of Group S of the World Cup was highlighted not only by the intense game but also by the historic debut of Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev and several controversial situations on the pitch.

In the match officiated by Tantashev, an early goal by the Africans decided the fate of the game.

Match protocol and lineups

Scotland — Morocco 0:1

Goal: Saibari, 2 (0:1).

  • Scotland: Gunn, Henley, Hendry, Robertson, Patterson (Ralston, 88), Christie (McLean, 71), Ferguson, Tierney (Doak, 60), McGinn (Stewart, 88), McTominay, Adams (Dykes, 71).

  • Morocco: Bounou, Diop, Riyad, Mazraoui, Hakimi, Bouaddi, Al-Aynawi, Unai (Al-Murabet, 90), Al-Hannous (Talbi, 83), Dias (Rahimi, 83), Saibari (Amaymouni-Eshguyab, 83).

  • Yellow cards: Robertson, 65 — Diop, 22.

A second consecutive gift from Saibari

The Morocco national team started the game very aggressively, which paved the way for a quick goal. Having scored against Brazil in the first round, Ismael Saibariwas once again in the spotlight. In the 2nd minute of the match, Braim Dias's beautiful pass was converted into a goal, securing the victory for his team.

Ilgiz Tantashev and three controversial situations

During the match, the British side expressed dissatisfaction with the refereeing decisions several times. However, video replays and expert analysis showed that the Uzbek referee was correct:

  1. Red card demand (Diop episode): In the first half, Morocco's Diop stopped Scotland's forward Adams with a foul. Fans demanded a red card for a 'last man foul'. However, Tantashev limited it to a yellow card because another Moroccan defender was also covering the situation.

  2. McGinn's fall: In a situation where John McGinn fell inside the penalty area, Tantashev ruled that no foul had occurred. Scotland's manager Steve Clarke evaluated the situation as '50-50' after the game and did not object to the referee.

  3. McTominay's penalty claim: Scott McTominay's fall in the opponent's penalty area caused a great debate among international experts.

ITV experts divided in their opinion

In the studio of the 'ITV' channel, which broadcast the match in Great Britain, the situation involving McTominay was heatedly discussed:

Christina Unkel (former referee):

«Tantashev is known for allowing players to play more aggressively in duels and permitting physical battles. But in this situation, not much was needed to award a penalty. In my opinion, it was a penalty».

Roy Keane (former player):

«I don't think it was a penalty. He just wanted to go down. The game was very tough. The referee interfered too much in some cases: he called a foul as soon as players fell».

Regardless, Ilgiz Tantashev managed his debut match confidently despite the pressure, recording a 1:0 victory for Morocco. Continue following the World Cup with us!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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