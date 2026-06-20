Ruben Dias: "We relaxed and lost discipline after the early goal"

·37·Sport
Ruben Dias: "We relaxed and lost discipline after the early goal"

Portugal national team and Manchester City center-back, who unexpectedly drew 1:1 with DR Congo in the 1st round of the 2026 World Cup group stage, Ruben Dias spoke about the reasons for this setback. The player's thoughts were published by the famous A Bola publication.

Ruben Dias's frustrated quote

The leader of the Portuguese defense described how the game's dynamics changed and the team's psychological state as follows:

"Many analysts have expressed their views on this, and people have already gathered detailed information about the game. We managed to score an early goal and started the game well — we felt the energy at that moment, but then we relaxed and lost our discipline.

Therefore, we couldn't maintain our efficiency and failed to instill the necessary fear in the opponent. The game continued in a strange dynamic. As a result, team discipline vanished — and we realize this. I only see positive moments for the future".

What caused Portugal to lose points?

Based on Dias's statement, three main factors can be highlighted for the Portuguese failure in the first round:

  • Excessive complacency: After the early goal, the team thought the outcome of the match was decided and their psychological focus waned ("relaxed").

  • Loss of discipline: Due to the "strange dynamics" of the game, the organized and systemic football characteristic of Portugal disappeared, and team discipline fell apart.

  • Psychological advantage given to the opponent: Because Portugal failed to maintain its dominance on the pitch, the African representatives began to play without fear of their opponent and managed to restore the balance.

The next opponent — Uzbekistan!

After the unexpected loss of points in the first round, the Portugal national team has limited opportunities to correct mistakes and improve their position on the road to the playoffs. One of the most unexpected and fierce opponents in Group S awaits them:

  • Match: Portugal — Uzbekistan (World Cup 2026, Round 2)

  • Date: June 23, Tuesday

Considering that the Uzbekistan national team, led by Abbosbek Fayzullaev, will enter the pitch with all their strength after the defeat against Colombia, Ruben Dias and his teammates are facing a real "battle" on June 23. Follow the hottest day of the World Cup with us!

Ruben DiasPortugalManchester CityDR CongoUzbekistan
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