Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov has entered the top three players in the world in the live rating for blitz, the most intense and captivating discipline of chess. Thanks to his recent successful games, our compatriot climbed two more spots in the rankings, further consolidating his elite status in the chess world.

Most excitingly, in the blitz category, Nodirbek successfully crossed the symbolic and very difficult 2800 rating threshold successfully.

The top three representatives of world chess

Currently, only two living legends of the chess world and Nodirbek Abdusattorov occupy the peak of the international blitz ratings:

Rank Player Live Blitz Rating (Elo) Status and Description 1st place Magnus Carlsen 2877.4 Multiple world champion, absolute leader for years 2nd place Hikaru Nakamura 2838.0 One of the true kings of the blitz and streaming world 3rd place Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2802.5 The youngest top player, the main star of Uzbek chess

Success in Freestyle Chess and qualification for WCh 2027

Nodirbek is giving lessons to the world's grandmasters not only in standard and blitz chess, but also in new formats gaining popularity worldwide.

Victory in Bad Wiessee: In February this year, at the prestigious FIDE World Championship in Freestyle Chess (Fisher Random / Chess 960) held in Bad Wiessee, Germany, Abdusattorov showed high skill and won the bronze medal which was a historic achievement. This award allowed our compatriot to secure a direct qualification (license) for the 2027 World Championship ahead of schedule.

Standing shoulder to shoulder with giants like Carlsen and Nakamura is clear proof of how powerful the Uzbek chess school has become today. We wish Nodirbek constant luck and victories on his great journey to bring the chess crown to Tashkent! Keep leaving your opponents in the dust, Nodirbek!