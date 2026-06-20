World Cup: Uzbekistan Ranks First Globally in Number of Finalists
The World Cup of the new international organization — World Boxing being held in Guiyang, China, has reached its decisive stage. According to official data from the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, representatives of the Uzbek boxing school have achieved absolute numerical leadership in the final stage of the tournament.
In this competition involving many of the world's strongest countries, you can see in the following table how many athletes from each country have won the right to fight for the top prize:
World Boxing Cup Finalists Rating
Countries
Number of Finalists
Status and Position
Uzbekistan
7 athletes
Tournament leader! Contending for gold with the largest squad
China
6 athletes
Showing worthy competition as the host
5 athletes
Traditionally completing the top three
4 athletes
Best result among European countries
India
4 athletes
Proved recent growth in the finals
Brazil
3 athletes
South America's main hope in the tournament
England
2 athletes
Two British representatives will enter the ring
USA
2 athletes
North America's main striking force
Italy
2 athletes
Next representatives of European boxing
Azerbaijan
1 athlete
Sole finalist of the Caucasian school
Bulgaria
1 athlete
Maximum result with a limited squad
Germany
1 athlete
German boxer fighting for gold
Canada
1 athlete
One of the unexpected participants of the final
Taipei
1 athlete
Another Asian representative in the medal fight
Geopolitical dominance (Kings of the Ring):
All of the top three countries that produced the most boxers for the final stage (Uzbekistan, China, and Kazakhstan) are representatives of the Asian continent. In particular, the fact that our compatriots reached the final with 7 representatives clearly demonstrates that the position and potential of Uzbek boxing are still at the highest peak in the world.
Intense and uncompromising final fights await us. We wish all our boxers defending the honor of our country to win gold medals and make the anthem of Uzbekistan sound proudly in the Guiyang ring! Uzbekistan, forward!
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