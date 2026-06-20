The World Cup of the new international organization — World Boxing being held in Guiyang, China, has reached its decisive stage. According to official data from the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, representatives of the Uzbek boxing school have achieved absolute numerical leadership in the final stage of the tournament.

In this competition involving many of the world's strongest countries, you can see in the following table how many athletes from each country have won the right to fight for the top prize:

World Boxing Cup Finalists Rating

Countries Number of Finalists Status and Position Uzbekistan 7 athletes Tournament leader! Contending for gold with the largest squad China 6 athletes Showing worthy competition as the host Kazakhstan 5 athletes Traditionally completing the top three France 4 athletes Best result among European countries India 4 athletes Proved recent growth in the finals Brazil 3 athletes South America's main hope in the tournament England 2 athletes Two British representatives will enter the ring USA 2 athletes North America's main striking force Italy 2 athletes Next representatives of European boxing Azerbaijan 1 athlete Sole finalist of the Caucasian school Bulgaria 1 athlete Maximum result with a limited squad Germany 1 athlete German boxer fighting for gold Canada 1 athlete One of the unexpected participants of the final Taipei 1 athlete Another Asian representative in the medal fight

Geopolitical dominance (Kings of the Ring): All of the top three countries that produced the most boxers for the final stage (Uzbekistan, China, and Kazakhstan) are representatives of the Asian continent. In particular, the fact that our compatriots reached the final with 7 representatives clearly demonstrates that the position and potential of Uzbek boxing are still at the highest peak in the world.

Intense and uncompromising final fights await us. We wish all our boxers defending the honor of our country to win gold medals and make the anthem of Uzbekistan sound proudly in the Guiyang ring! Uzbekistan, forward!