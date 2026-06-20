World Cup: Uzbekistan Ranks First Globally in Number of Finalists

·1·Sport
World Cup: Uzbekistan Ranks First Globally in Number of Finalists

The World Cup of the new international organization — World Boxing being held in Guiyang, China, has reached its decisive stage. According to official data from the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, representatives of the Uzbek boxing school have achieved absolute numerical leadership in the final stage of the tournament.

In this competition involving many of the world's strongest countries, you can see in the following table how many athletes from each country have won the right to fight for the top prize:

World Boxing Cup Finalists Rating

Countries

Number of Finalists

Status and Position

Uzbekistan

7 athletes

Tournament leader! Contending for gold with the largest squad

China

6 athletes

Showing worthy competition as the host

Kazakhstan

5 athletes

Traditionally completing the top three

France

4 athletes

Best result among European countries

India

4 athletes

Proved recent growth in the finals

Brazil

3 athletes

South America's main hope in the tournament

England

2 athletes

Two British representatives will enter the ring

USA

2 athletes

North America's main striking force

Italy

2 athletes

Next representatives of European boxing

Azerbaijan

1 athlete

Sole finalist of the Caucasian school

Bulgaria

1 athlete

Maximum result with a limited squad

Germany

1 athlete

German boxer fighting for gold

Canada

1 athlete

One of the unexpected participants of the final

Taipei

1 athlete

Another Asian representative in the medal fight

Geopolitical dominance (Kings of the Ring):

All of the top three countries that produced the most boxers for the final stage (Uzbekistan, China, and Kazakhstan) are representatives of the Asian continent. In particular, the fact that our compatriots reached the final with 7 representatives clearly demonstrates that the position and potential of Uzbek boxing are still at the highest peak in the world.

Intense and uncompromising final fights await us. We wish all our boxers defending the honor of our country to win gold medals and make the anthem of Uzbekistan sound proudly in the Guiyang ring! Uzbekistan, forward!

UzbekistanChinaKazakhstanFranceIndia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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