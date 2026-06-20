Casemiro to join Lionel Messi: Brazilian star agrees with Inter Miami

Former Brazil national team and Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro is close to continuing his career in the US MLS. After months of negotiations, the experienced footballer has agreed to join Inter Miami, where Lionel Messi plays. This transfer is seen as one of the most important steps for the Florida club to strengthen its midfield. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to renowned transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Casemiro will officially join the "Herons" after the World Cup ends. Despite serious offers from another MLS giant, LA Galaxy, and clubs from the Saudi Pro League, the Brazilian star decided to choose the Miami project. As a reminder, Casemiro became a free agent in June after his contract with Manchester United expired.

Changes in the Inter Miami squad

Inter Miami was looking for a worthy replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, who retired at the end of the 2025 season. While players like David Ayala and Yannick Bright have yet to deliver expected performances, the arrival of an experienced player like Casemiro is expected to restore the team's balance.

Interestingly, Casemiro will sign a contract without the "Designated Player" status. Currently, the three slots for this status at Inter Miami are occupied by Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Germán Berterame. According to MLS rules, clubs often attract high-level stars with standard contracts initially, later offering more lucrative deals.

The influx of stars to MLS continues

Casemiro's transfer is not the only sensational news in US football. According to Goal.com, several world football stars are negotiating with MLS clubs ahead of the World Cup. Specifically, the following changes are expected:

Antoine Griezmann has already reached an agreement with Orlando City;

Robert Lewandowski is close to moving to Chicago Fire;

Leon Goretzka may also continue his career at the Chicago club.

Casemiro is currently performing successfully with the Brazil national team. His team recently won 3-0 against Haiti, taking an important step toward the tournament's playoff stage. The player's move will enhance the prestige not only of Inter Miami but of American football as a whole.

This transfer is also interesting for football fans as it puts an end to the long-standing rivalry between Lionel Messi and Casemiro (from the El Clásico era), uniting them for a common goal. Financial details of the transfer are expected to be revealed soon.