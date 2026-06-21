Terrifying run by the 'Flying Dutchmen': Sweden defeated 5-1

·37·Sport
Terrifying run by the 'Flying Dutchmen': Sweden defeated 5-1

At the magnificent NRG Stadium in Houston, USA, we witnessed a real goal show in the 2nd round of Group F of the World Cup. The Netherlands national team, led by Ronald Koeman, secured a large and extremely confident victory over the Scandinavian representatives — Sweden.

Goal show and match chronicle

The Dutch kept their opponents under constant pressure from the very first minutes of the match, and this quickly paid off:

  • 5th minute: Brian Brobbey opened the scoring with a quick goal — 1:0.

  • 17th minute: Brobbey then completed his brace, strengthening his team's lead — 2:0.

  • 47th minute: At the start of the second half, Cody Gakpo left the Swedish defense in ruins — 3:0.

  • 54th minute: Gakpo also scored his second goal, making the scoreline dominant — 4:0.

  • 59th minute: Anthony Elanga, coming on as a substitute, scored Sweden's consolation goal — 4:1.

  • 89th minute: The final touch was added by Xavi Simons, who entered as a substitute — 5:1.

Group F standings

Following this important victory, the balance of power in the quartet looks as follows:

  1. Netherlands4 points (Group leaders)

  2. Sweden3 points (Second place)

Starting lineups and substitutes:

Netherlands:

Bart Verbruggen, Denzel Dumfries, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong (59' Guus Til), Tijjani Reijnders (59' Tijjani Reijnders), Donyell Malen (46' Xavi Simons), Brian Brobbey (72' Memphis Depay), Cody Gakpo (90' Noa Lang).

Sweden:

Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Gustav Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, Viktor Lindelöf, Alexander Bah (55' Anthony Elanga), Benjamin Nyberg (55' Lucas Bergvall), Jesper Karlsson (55' Besart Berisha), Yasin Ayari (79' Taha Abdi Ali), Gabriel Gudmundsson, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak.

Brief analysis:

Ronald Koeman's tactics and the Brobbey-Gakpo tandem in the attack worked perfectly today. Despite stars like Gyökeres and Isak leading the attack, the Swedish defense failed to break through the wall led by Van Dijk and struggled to protect their own goal. The Netherlands have taken a huge step toward the playoffs!

NetherlandsSwedenHoustonUSARonald Koeman
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Curtis Jones Could Move to Serie A: Transfer Chain in MotionCurtis Jones Could Move to Serie A: Transfer Chain in MotionToday, 00:14Battle for Group Leadership: Germany vs Ivory Coast Starting LineupsBattle for Group Leadership: Germany vs Ivory Coast Starting LineupsToday, 00:06Morten Hjulmand leaves Sporting: Ruben Amorim lures him to MilanMorten Hjulmand leaves Sporting: Ruben Amorim lures him to MilanYesterday, 23:51Ivory Coast coach unafraid of Germany: "Our goal is the round of 32!"Ivory Coast coach unafraid of Germany: "Our goal is the round of 32!"Yesterday, 23:51Kylian Mbappe on Michael Olise: "He is the greatest player of today and tomorrow"Kylian Mbappe on Michael Olise: "He is the greatest player of today and tomorrow"Yesterday, 23:40Rumors put to rest: Real Madrid issues official statement on Michael OliseRumors put to rest: Real Madrid issues official statement on Michael OliseYesterday, 23:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?