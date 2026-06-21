Terrifying run by the 'Flying Dutchmen': Sweden defeated 5-1

At the magnificent NRG Stadium in Houston, USA, we witnessed a real goal show in the 2nd round of Group F of the World Cup. The Netherlands national team, led by Ronald Koeman, secured a large and extremely confident victory over the Scandinavian representatives — Sweden.

Goal show and match chronicle

The Dutch kept their opponents under constant pressure from the very first minutes of the match, and this quickly paid off:

5th minute: Brian Brobbey opened the scoring with a quick goal — 1:0 .

17th minute: Brobbey then completed his brace, strengthening his team's lead — 2:0 .

47th minute: At the start of the second half, Cody Gakpo left the Swedish defense in ruins — 3:0 .

54th minute: Gakpo also scored his second goal, making the scoreline dominant — 4:0 .

59th minute: Anthony Elanga, coming on as a substitute, scored Sweden's consolation goal — 4:1 .

89th minute: The final touch was added by Xavi Simons, who entered as a substitute — 5:1.

Group F standings

Following this important victory, the balance of power in the quartet looks as follows:

Netherlands — 4 points (Group leaders) Sweden — 3 points (Second place)

Starting lineups and substitutes:

Netherlands:

Bart Verbruggen, Denzel Dumfries, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong (59' Guus Til), Tijjani Reijnders (59' Tijjani Reijnders), Donyell Malen (46' Xavi Simons), Brian Brobbey (72' Memphis Depay), Cody Gakpo (90' Noa Lang).

Sweden:

Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Gustav Lagerbielke, Isak Hien, Viktor Lindelöf, Alexander Bah (55' Anthony Elanga), Benjamin Nyberg (55' Lucas Bergvall), Jesper Karlsson (55' Besart Berisha), Yasin Ayari (79' Taha Abdi Ali), Gabriel Gudmundsson, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak.