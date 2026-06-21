Curtis Jones Could Move to Serie A: Transfer Chain in Motion

·44·Sport
Curtis Jones Could Move to Serie A: Transfer Chain in Motion

Inter, the current Italian champions, are showing serious interest in the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. However, the completion of this move depends on complex and interconnected processes in the European football market, specifically the conclusion of negotiations between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information distributed by Goal.com, the Milan club views Jones as one of their future key pillars. But to maintain financial balance, Inter must first part ways with Davide Frattesi. This is where English Premier League clubs play a major role.

Transfer Chain: Manchester City and Elliot Anderson

Currently, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is at the center of the transfer market. Manchester City has begun a serious pursuit of the 23-year-old footballer. According to reports, a record sum of £120 million offered by the "Citizens" was rejected by the Forest management. The Nottingham club is demanding a British record fee for their leader.

If Manchester City completes this transfer, Nottingham Forest will have a significant amount of cash at their disposal. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, in exchange for these funds, Forest will immediately send an offer for Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi. The Italian footballer's transfer price is estimated at approximately €30 million.

Inter management, specifically Piero Ausilio and Giuseppe Marotta, plan to direct the money from the sale of Frattesi directly toward the transfer of Curtis Jones. Liverpool is demanding at least €30 million for their academy graduate, plus a percentage of a future sale. A previous offer of €20 million from Inter was rejected by the Merseysiders.

Curtis Jones himself is not opposed to opening a new chapter in his career and testing himself in the Italian league. The opportunity to regularly play in the Champions League with the Milan club is attracting the 23-year-old English footballer. Currently, all parties are waiting for the "blockbuster" agreement between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

If this transfer chain is realized, it will not only strengthen the club squads but also influence the price balance in the European football market. While Jones' arrival would increase creativity in Inter's midfield, Liverpool would enrich its transfer budget by selling an academy product.

InterLiverpoolManchester CityTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Terrifying run by the 'Flying Dutchmen': Sweden defeated 5-1Terrifying run by the 'Flying Dutchmen': Sweden defeated 5-1Today, 00:17Battle for Group Leadership: Germany vs Ivory Coast Starting LineupsBattle for Group Leadership: Germany vs Ivory Coast Starting LineupsToday, 00:06Morten Hjulmand leaves Sporting: Ruben Amorim lures him to MilanMorten Hjulmand leaves Sporting: Ruben Amorim lures him to MilanYesterday, 23:51Ivory Coast coach unafraid of Germany: "Our goal is the round of 32!"Ivory Coast coach unafraid of Germany: "Our goal is the round of 32!"Yesterday, 23:51Kylian Mbappe on Michael Olise: "He is the greatest player of today and tomorrow"Kylian Mbappe on Michael Olise: "He is the greatest player of today and tomorrow"Yesterday, 23:40Rumors put to rest: Real Madrid issues official statement on Michael OliseRumors put to rest: Real Madrid issues official statement on Michael OliseYesterday, 23:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?