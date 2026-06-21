Curtis Jones Could Move to Serie A: Transfer Chain in Motion

Inter, the current Italian champions, are showing serious interest in the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. However, the completion of this move depends on complex and interconnected processes in the European football market, specifically the conclusion of negotiations between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to information distributed by Goal.com, the Milan club views Jones as one of their future key pillars. But to maintain financial balance, Inter must first part ways with Davide Frattesi. This is where English Premier League clubs play a major role.

Transfer Chain: Manchester City and Elliot Anderson

Currently, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is at the center of the transfer market. Manchester City has begun a serious pursuit of the 23-year-old footballer. According to reports, a record sum of £120 million offered by the "Citizens" was rejected by the Forest management. The Nottingham club is demanding a British record fee for their leader.

If Manchester City completes this transfer, Nottingham Forest will have a significant amount of cash at their disposal. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, in exchange for these funds, Forest will immediately send an offer for Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi. The Italian footballer's transfer price is estimated at approximately €30 million.

Inter management, specifically Piero Ausilio and Giuseppe Marotta, plan to direct the money from the sale of Frattesi directly toward the transfer of Curtis Jones. Liverpool is demanding at least €30 million for their academy graduate, plus a percentage of a future sale. A previous offer of €20 million from Inter was rejected by the Merseysiders.

Curtis Jones himself is not opposed to opening a new chapter in his career and testing himself in the Italian league. The opportunity to regularly play in the Champions League with the Milan club is attracting the 23-year-old English footballer. Currently, all parties are waiting for the "blockbuster" agreement between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

If this transfer chain is realized, it will not only strengthen the club squads but also influence the price balance in the European football market. While Jones' arrival would increase creativity in Inter's midfield, Liverpool would enrich its transfer budget by selling an academy product.