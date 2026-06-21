Jurgen Klopp explains the reason for Turkey's national team failure

·3·Sport
Jurgen Klopp explains the reason for Turkey's national team failure

Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on the Turkey national team's unsuccessful participation in the 2026 World Cup. The renowned German specialist identified the loss of tactical balance and the inability to handle psychological pressure as the main problems.

Jurgen Klopp's statement

In an interview with Germany's Magenta TV, Klopp evaluated the performance of the Turkish players as follows:

«The pressure was too high and they couldn't overcome it. The team wanted to win so badly that the balance between attack and defense was completely forgotten».

Main reasons for the failure

According to the analysis, two main factors contributed to the Turkey national team's early exit from the tournament:

  • Psychological pressure: The team members could not handle the heavy burden of responsibility from the fans and the media.

  • Breakdown of tactical discipline: An excessive drive for victory and over-attacking led to a loss of connection between the defensive and midfield lines.

Terrible statistics: 62 shots and 0 goals

Despite a high volume of work in the attacking line during the first two rounds of the group stage, the Turkey national team recorded one of the worst efficiency rates of the World Cup:

  • Two consecutive defeats were suffered;

  • A total of 62 shots were taken on the opponents' goal;

  • None of these shots resulted in a goal, and the team was prematurely eliminated from the play-off race.

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