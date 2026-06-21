Japan crush Tunisia with a dominant victory

In a FIFA World Cup group stage match, the Japan national team defeated Tunisia 4-0.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring in the 4th minute to put his team ahead.

Ayase Ueda later scored twice, finding the net in the 31st and 83rd minutes.

Jun Ito added another goal for the Japanese in the 69th minute.

According to statistics, Japan dominated the game with 57% ball possession.

Additionally, the Japanese players recorded 10 shots, 5 of which were on target.

Following this victory, Japan climbed to second place in Group F with 4 points from 2 matches.

The Netherlands also leads the group with 4 points. Sweden has 3 points, while Tunisia remains without a point after two rounds.

Japan's progression to the knockout stage will be decided in the final round.