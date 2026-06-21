Cody Gakpo Shines for Netherlands: Freedom Unlike at Liverpool

The Netherlands national team's dominant 5-1 victory over Sweden not only delighted fans but also reignited the debate surrounding Cody Gakpo. In the match held in Houston, the winger delivered a masterclass in the "Oranje" jersey. According to Goal.com, the player's productivity for the national team differs significantly from his performances at Liverpool. Goal.com reports .

Gakpo's precise strike against Sweden showed how confident he feels in Ronald Koeman's system. The forward, who has scored 23 goals in 52 appearances for the national team, is recording figures far higher than his club efficiency. For example, last season he appeared in 52 matches for Liverpool, managing only 9 goals.

The difference between club and country

While Liverpool fans are used to Gakpo cutting in from the left wing, he often seems to lack precision in the final touch at Anfield. However, for the Netherlands, he appears as a player of a completely different level. The player himself attributes this to tactical freedom: "The game is a bit different here. There is a difference between what the coach wants from me and my freedom at the club," Gakpo noted.

Although he played an important role in Arne Slot's Liverpool in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, his individual brilliance is more evident on the international stage. He has once again proven that the phrase "World Cup Gakpo" did not emerge in the football world by chance.

Tandem with Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey's presence in the starting lineup also greatly contributed to Gakpo's success in the match against Sweden. The strong and physically powerful striker drew the opposing defenders, creating open spaces for Gakpo. Ronald Koeman specifically praised Brobbey's performance, stating that his brace breathed new life into the team's attacks.

Gakpo also spoke highly of his teammate's actions: "We knew his qualities well. He is very strong and unmatched in ball retention. His presence on the pitch gave me more freedom, and we made effective use of his capabilities." This victory showed that the Netherlands' attacking potential remains high.

The results of this match could serve as a signal to the Liverpool coaching staff. If Cody Gakpo is given the same "freedom" as in the national team, it is entirely possible that he could score more goals and become the leader of the Merseyside club's attack.