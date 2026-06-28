World Cup Results Cost Uzbekistan Dearly

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World Cup Results Cost Uzbekistan Dearly

The Uzbekistan national team has dropped ten places in the FIFA online rankings following three defeats in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. The national team fell from 50th to 60th place, losing a total of 49.20 ranking points. According to current preliminary calculations, Uzbekistan's total stands at 1409.73 points.

Uzbekistan first lost 1:3 to Colombia, losing 14.25 points. The 0:5 defeat against Portugal caused a further loss of 11.64 points. After the 1:3 result in the final match against Congo DR, the team's score decreased by another 23.10 points.

Colombia, who finished first in the group, climbed the rankings instead. The team secured victories over Uzbekistan and Congo DR and drew with Portugal. According to preliminary calculations, the Colombians gained 29.07 points, rising from 13th to 11th place. Their total reached 1727.42 points.

Portugal recorded one win and two draws in the group. While the 1:1 result against Congo DR cost the team 12.76 points, the heavy victory over Uzbekistan recovered 11.64 points. After the draw with Colombia, points decreased again. As a result, Portugal dropped from 5th to 8th place with 1766.74 points.

For Congo DR, the victory over Uzbekistan brought significant growth. The African team drew with Portugal, lost to Colombia, and beat Uzbekistan. Following these results, Congo DR added 21.05 points, rising from 46th to approximately 41st place. The team has a score of 1495.48 points.

UzbekistanPortugalColombiaCongo DRFIFA
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