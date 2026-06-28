Fusion Revolution in Canada: LM26 Reactor Heats Plasma to 8 Million Degrees

·4·Technology
Fusion Revolution in Canada: LM26 Reactor Heats Plasma to 8 Million Degrees

Canada's General Fusion company has announced a significant technological achievement during tests conducted on its Lawson Machine 26 (LM26) device. Researchers succeeded in increasing the electron plasma temperature more than threefold using a mechanical compression method. This achievement brings humanity one step closer to the goal of obtaining infinite and clean energy through controlled nuclear fusion. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to company data, the plasma temperature during the experiment reached approximately 0.72 keV, which corresponds to nearly 8.4 million degrees Celsius. This result is considered a major leap for the LM26 device. This device was created to demonstrate an approach called Magnetized Target Fusion (MTF), which differs fundamentally from traditional fusion schemes.

The uniqueness of MTF technology

Usually, huge magnetic fields (tokamaks) or powerful laser devices (such as the National Ignition Facility) are used for nuclear fusion. However, General Fusion engineers are taking a different path: they mechanically compress the plasma using a shell consisting of liquid lithium. Although this method is technically much more complex, it is expected to allow the creation of more compact and cheaper reactors in the future.

During the experiment, not only an increase in temperature but also a tenfold increase in plasma density was recorded. Additionally, the strength of the poloidal magnetic field increased significantly. Researchers noted that the compression process was stable and the contamination of the plasma by the lithium shell was kept to a minimum. This is a critical indicator for such devices, as foreign substances can quench the reaction.

The plasma temperature was measured simultaneously using several methods, including Thomson scattering and extreme ultraviolet radiation analysis. Additionally, an increase in the neutron flux was observed during compression, which may indicate that some fusion reactions are occurring inside the device.

Future plans and challenges

It should be noted that General Fusion has not yet achieved a positive energy balance. That is, the amount of energy spent to conduct the experiment is greater than the energy obtained from it. Furthermore, these results have not yet undergone full independent scientific expertise and are currently in the peer-review stage.

The project team aims to increase the plasma temperature to 1 keV (approximately 10 million degrees) in the next stage, and then to 10 keV. In the long term, the company intends to reach the Lawson criterion. If this condition is met, nuclear fusion will become stable and energetically beneficial, which could cause a real revolution in the global energy market.

TechnologyEnergyNuclear FusionGeneral FusionPhysics
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

China's Loongson Introduces Energy-Efficient 16-Core 3C3000 ProcessorChina's Loongson Introduces Energy-Efficient 16-Core 3C3000 ProcessorToday, 18:28Airbus Begins Development of Next-Generation A320 SuccessorAirbus Begins Development of Next-Generation A320 SuccessorToday, 17:54Dragonfly Energy Patents Revolutionary Method for Solid-State Battery ProductionDragonfly Energy Patents Revolutionary Method for Solid-State Battery ProductionToday, 17:20Delta Air Lines finds way to reduce fuel consumption on hundreds of Boeing 737sDelta Air Lines finds way to reduce fuel consumption on hundreds of Boeing 737sToday, 16:52Largest Sunspot of 2024 Appears: How Will It Affect Earth?Largest Sunspot of 2024 Appears: How Will It Affect Earth?Today, 16:21New Alliance in the Space Race: Amazon and Other Giants Form SpaceConnect AssociationNew Alliance in the Space Race: Amazon and Other Giants Form SpaceConnect AssociationToday, 15:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro to be Thicker Than Expected: Apple Plans Camera System Revolution
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time