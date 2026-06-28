Manchester United and Tottenham Battle for Mateus Fernandes

Two Premier League giants — Manchester United and Tottenham — have entered negotiations to sign Portuguese talent Mateus Fernandes. This transfer race is expected to become one of the most sensational events of the summer season, as both teams view strengthening the midfield as a priority. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are currently further ahead in negotiations with the player. At the request of head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the London side plans to bolster the squad with technically gifted players. Fernandes' playing style is said to fit perfectly into De Zerbi's system.

West Ham's firm demands and financial barriers

Despite the high interest, the player's current club, West Ham, is not willing to let him go easily. The London club's management has set a very high price for Fernandes and stated they will not compromise. According to Goal.com, West Ham is financially stable after recently receiving an investment of £90 million and feels no need to sell the player cheaply.

Tottenham management has indicated a willingness to pay approximately £80 million for the player. However, the situation is more complicated in the Manchester United camp. While the "Red Devils" have been in contact with Fernandes' representatives since May, they are not intent on paying the astronomical sum demanded by West Ham.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick wants to fill the void left by Casemiro with a worthy candidate. In an interview in May, Carrick emphasized that serious changes are needed in the squad and that gaps have emerged following the departure of some players. Mateus Fernandes fits exactly the profile Carrick is looking for, but the club management is avoiding entering a bidding war and incurring excessive costs.

So far, Fernandes has not made a final decision regarding his future. While Tottenham's financial offer is closer to West Ham's demands, Manchester United's prestige and Carrick's project could attract the player. If the Manchester club cannot reach an agreement on price, they will be forced to consider cheaper alternative options.

How this transfer saga concludes will become clear in the coming weeks. Both clubs aim to resolve their central midfield issues before the start of the new Premier League season. Fernandes himself is ready to move to a new stage in his career and prove himself with top clubs.