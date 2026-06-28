Manchester United and Tottenham Battle for Mateus Fernandes

·60·Sport
Manchester United and Tottenham Battle for Mateus Fernandes

Two Premier League giants — Manchester United and Tottenham — have entered negotiations to sign Portuguese talent Mateus Fernandes. This transfer race is expected to become one of the most sensational events of the summer season, as both teams view strengthening the midfield as a priority. This is reported by Goal.com reports it.

According to talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham are currently further ahead in negotiations with the player. At the request of head coach Roberto De Zerbi, the London side plans to bolster the squad with technically gifted players. Fernandes' playing style is said to fit perfectly into De Zerbi's system.

West Ham's firm demands and financial barriers

Despite the high interest, the player's current club, West Ham, is not willing to let him go easily. The London club's management has set a very high price for Fernandes and stated they will not compromise. According to Goal.com, West Ham is financially stable after recently receiving an investment of £90 million and feels no need to sell the player cheaply.

Tottenham management has indicated a willingness to pay approximately £80 million for the player. However, the situation is more complicated in the Manchester United camp. While the "Red Devils" have been in contact with Fernandes' representatives since May, they are not intent on paying the astronomical sum demanded by West Ham.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick wants to fill the void left by Casemiro with a worthy candidate. In an interview in May, Carrick emphasized that serious changes are needed in the squad and that gaps have emerged following the departure of some players. Mateus Fernandes fits exactly the profile Carrick is looking for, but the club management is avoiding entering a bidding war and incurring excessive costs.

So far, Fernandes has not made a final decision regarding his future. While Tottenham's financial offer is closer to West Ham's demands, Manchester United's prestige and Carrick's project could attract the player. If the Manchester club cannot reach an agreement on price, they will be forced to consider cheaper alternative options.

How this transfer saga concludes will become clear in the coming weeks. Both clubs aim to resolve their central midfield issues before the start of the new Premier League season. Fernandes himself is ready to move to a new stage in his career and prove himself with top clubs.

Manchester UnitedTottenhamMateus FernandesWest HamTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

World Cup Results Cost Uzbekistan DearlyWorld Cup Results Cost Uzbekistan DearlyToday, 20:18Chelsea Start Negotiations for Granit Xhaka TransferChelsea Start Negotiations for Granit Xhaka TransferToday, 20:16Serious concern for Egypt: Mohamed Salah could miss World Cup playoffsSerious concern for Egypt: Mohamed Salah could miss World Cup playoffsToday, 20:1216 Teams Eliminated from 2026 World Cup16 Teams Eliminated from 2026 World CupToday, 20:12How did Asian national teams fare in their first World Cup?How did Asian national teams fare in their first World Cup?Today, 20:03Neymar buys $1 million luxury watch in New YorkNeymar buys $1 million luxury watch in New YorkToday, 19:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar