Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear

A terrifying geological phenomenon observed in recent years in Konya province, located in central Turkey, is causing serious concern among scientists and local residents. In this region, considered one of the country's primary agricultural areas, hundreds of giant sinkholes are forming as a result of drought and a sharp decline in groundwater levels.

According to experts, in the Konya basin so far 684 large sinkholes have been recorded. One of the largest among them is 228 meters wide and 171 meters deep . While such sinkholes previously occurred naturally, it is emphasized that human activity is primarily responsible for their rapid increase today.

Scientists explain that due to prolonged drought, farmers are overusing groundwater. Thousands of legal and illegal wells have been dug in the area, leading to the rapid depletion of water reserves. As underground water layers diminish, the subterranean rock formations lose their stability, causing the surface to suddenly collapse.

According to WWF Türkiye, a large portion of the wells in the Konya basin are illegal. Experts emphasize that this situation not only increases geological risks but could also negatively impact Turkey's food security.

Geologists say that some farmers are attempting to fill the resulting sinkholes arbitrarily. However, such an approach is dangerous, as the underground void remains, and collapse may recur.

As the primary solution to the problem, experts propose the rational use of water resources, planting climate-adapted agricultural products instead of water-intensive crops, and implementing modern water-saving technologies.

Experts warn that if the overuse of groundwater continues, the number of sinkholes in the Konya basin will increase further, posing a serious threat to agriculture and the future of the entire region.