Serious concern for Egypt: Mohamed Salah could miss World Cup playoffs

Mohamed Salah, the living legend of the Egypt national team and Liverpool FC, suffered an injury ahead of the crucial Round of 16 clash against Australia in the World Cup. It was revealed that the footballer sustained a hamstring injury during the final group stage match against Iran. Currently, the team's medical staff is closely monitoring the attacker's condition, but his participation in Friday's match remains highly doubtful. This was reported by Goal.com reports it says.

According to BBC Sport, Mohamed Salah was forced to leave the pitch after feeling pain during the match against Iran, which ended 1-1. Egypt's team doctor, Mohamed Abou, stated that post-match medical examinations confirmed a hamstring strain. This condition has also been officially confirmed by the Egyptian Football Association, and the player has already begun the rehabilitation process.

Hope of the coach and fans

Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan is trying to remain optimistic about the situation. In a press conference, he emphasized that he had spoken with Salah personally and that the player himself believes the injury is not too serious. "I spoke with Salah, and God willing, everything will be fine. He told me he feels good and that this is not a serious problem," Goal.com quotes the coach.

The Egypt national team finished second in Group G, securing a place in the next stage. Mohamed Salah's role in this success was incomparable: throughout the tournament, he scored one goal and provided two assists. Fans and the coaching staff are eagerly awaiting the captain's return for the match against Australia on Friday, July 3rd.

Recurrence of an old injury

What makes this situation concerning is that Mohamed Salah suffered from the exact same injury in the recent past. At the end of April, he missed three weeks due to hamstring issues. However, he recovered quickly then and managed to feature in the final two games of the season for Liverpool. The Egyptians are hoping for a similar miraculous recovery this time.

According to statistics, Mohamed Salah has made 119 appearances for the national team, scoring 68 goals. His presence on the pitch not only increases the team's attacking potential but also puts psychological pressure on opposing defenders. To defeat a disciplined defensive team like Australia, Egypt desperately needs Salah's creativity and experience.

So far, the Egyptian Football Federation has not provided a guarantee regarding the player's exact return date. If Salah cannot recover by Friday's clash, it could become one of the biggest losses of the tournament. Football fans worldwide, especially in the Arab world, are wishing for their hero's recovery.