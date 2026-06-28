How did Asian national teams fare in their first World Cup?

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How did Asian national teams fare in their first World Cup?

The first appearances of Asian national teams at the World Cup were often difficult. According to the statistics, eight of the 12 Asian teams making their debut at the mundial finished the group stage without a single point.

South Korea lost both matches and conceded 16 goals during its first appearance in 1954. Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Japan, China, and Qatar also ended their debut mundial with three defeats. In 2026, Jordan and Uzbekistan also failed to secure a point in their initial appearance.

Uzbekistan's goal difference was 2:11. It should also be noted that our national team played in a group with strong opponents. The first appearance at the World Cup was a period of gaining experience and preparing for the next stage for many teams.

A statistical table showing the results of Asian teams at the World Cups.
AsiaWorld CupSouth KoreaJordanNational TeamUzbekistan
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